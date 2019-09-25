Valiant Integrated Services Awarded $119 Million Contract to Support Korea Battle Simulation Center for U.S. Army

HERNDON, Va., Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Valiant Integrated Services LLC, a leading government services provider, announced today that it has been awarded a new $119 million contract, inclusive of all options, to support the U.S. Army's Korea Battle Simulation Center (KBSC).

Valiant currently provides services to support KBSC in conducting theatre-level, command and staff training in the Republic of Korea, Japan, and other locations throughout the Indo-Pacific region. These training services include the application of constructive and virtual modeling and simulation as well as planning and coordination of joint and combined training.

During this five-and-half year contract, Valiant will support the KBSC in planning, coordinating, and executing training by providing personnel experienced in doctrine, training methodologies, data analysis, and proficient in model federation and local and wide area networking. Valiant and its predecessor companies have been providing support to the KBSC for more than 28 years. The new contract will commence with a 30-day transition period followed by full performance beginning on October 1, 2019.

"We've been honored to provide mission preparedness support services to the KBSC for nearly 30 years and are pleased to be able to continue bringing fresh and innovative approaches and support to this important Customer as critical missions continue to adapt and change," said James Jaska, Valiant's Chief Executive Officer. "This program remains an important part of our robust training portfolio and I'm proud of our Ground Training Solutions team for their exceptional track-record of meeting the most complex needs of our Customers."

About Valiant Integrated Services LLC

Valiant provides vital resources, high value solutions and critical support services for essential missions of the U.S. Government, its allied partners and international organizations. Valiant services these customers by deploying expertise in; Facilities Management, Base Operations and Support Services, Expeditionary Logistics and Supply Chain Management, Contingency Contracting, Training, Mission Support, Engineering & Analysis and support to the Intelligence Community. Valiant enables government departments and agencies, global peacekeepers, relief workers, and emergency response teams to efficiently and effectively complete their missions in some of the most complex environments across the globe. Valiant associates do their jobs everyday so our customers can complete their missions with excellence. Valiant is a closely held corporation of GC Valiant LP, along with other shareholders.

SOURCE Valiant Integrated Services LLC