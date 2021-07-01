Valiant Integrated Services Expands Logistics And Refurbishment Offerings Through Acquisition Of Alliance Technical Services

HERNDON, Va., July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Valiant Integrated Services, a leading government services provider empowering missions for the U.S. and its international partners, today announced it has completed its acquisition of Alliance Technical Services (ATS), a top provider of highly technical third-party logistics (3PL), launch site modernization, and refurbishment services for the U.S. government.

Based in Norfolk, Virginia, ATS is a services contractor for various U.S. government clients. For over 25 years, the company has been devoted to planning and executing client plans with a focus on supply chain management (SCM), logistics support, launch support services, chemical/hazardous materials management, facility management support, and warehouse management.

"ATS is an extraordinary company with a unique set of capabilities that will perfectly complement Valiant's already exceptionally diverse range of service offerings," said Dan Corbett, Valiant's Chief Executive Officer. "The combination of our two companies will create new growth opportunities and strengthen our presence in several markets as we continue delivering the excellent value and unmatched solutions our customers depend upon. We look forward to welcoming ATS's employees to the Valiant family."

Larry Wade, President of ATS, added, "Valiant shares our vision for the future of ATS and offers the scale necessary to drive further success while continuing to enhance our capabilities. I am confident that Valiant is the best fit for our people and customers, and I am excited for what the future holds for this great company."

The acquisition of ATS will accelerate Valiant's expansion and augment access to adjacent growth markets, enabling the company to grow its presence with customers in logistics, missile launch refurbishment and modernization, and other related markets.

"Valiant continues to execute its strategy to expand its customer base by acquiring uniquely positioned businesses with distinct capabilities and proven track records of success," said Mac LaFollette, Founder of The GC Companies and Chairman of the Valiant Board of Directors. "By acquiring ATS, Valiant meaningfully continues to broaden and deepen its mission-critical services to better serve existing and new customers."

The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. The Chertoff Group acted as advisers for ATS.

About Valiant

Valiant is a global government services contractor with 5,000 associates worldwide that provides vital resources, high-value solutions, and critical support services for essential missions of the U.S. Government, its allied partners, and international organizations. With a focus on aerospace and defense, national security and intelligence, and civil government, we deploy expertise for our customers in the areas of Logistics and Sustainment, Advanced Learning and Readiness, Mission and Contingency Operations, Engineering and Analysis, and Operations, Maintenance, and Management. Valiant enables government departments and agencies, global peacekeepers, relief workers, and emergency response teams to complete their missions efficiently and effectively in some of the most complex environments across the globe. Valiant is a closely held corporation of GC Valiant LP, along with other shareholders. Learn more at www.onevaliant.com and on LinkedIn and Facebook.

About ATS

Alliance Technical Services, Inc. is a Veteran-owned small business that provides broad-scale logistics services to the federal government. ATS has a strong contract management structure with well-defined and time-tested policies and procedures that have proven fully adaptable to the dynamic nature of the service contract industry, e.g. growth of the workforce and expansion of capabilities. The company holds a GSA LOGWORLD and Facilities Maintenance and Management contracts while supporting a variety of government and commercial customers. Learn more at www.atsnorfolk.com.

About The GC Companies

The GC Companies makes control equity investments in private companies. While The GC Companies invests across various industry verticals in the U.S and overseas, one of its core focus areas has been government contracting businesses. The GC Companies typically invests $100-200M of equity per platform and takes a longer-term perspective as an investor and business builder.

For media inquiries:

Justin Garrison

Director of Marketing & Communications

M: +1 864 607 5943

E: [email protected]

SOURCE Valiant Integrated Services

Related Links

www.valiantintegrated.com

