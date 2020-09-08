Valiant Integrated Services Named 2020 Growth Company of the Year

HERNDON, Va., Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Valiant Integrated Services LLC, a leading government services provider, is pleased to announce that it was named as the 2020 Growth Company of the Year by the Association for Corporate Growth (ACG), National Capital Region – Washington D.C.'s preeminent association for corporate professionals focused on middle-market mergers and acquisitions.

Valiant received the top award, against hundreds of nominees, for companies achieving annual revenue of more than $250 million. ACG's Corporate Growth Awards are awarded to business leaders, deal-making teams and companies for their successful execution of growth strategies and lucrative deals.

"We are extremely honored to receive this award by the Association for Corporate Growth. Although Valiant has been a finalist in previous years, having the top honor bestowed on our company in 2020 is a testament to the tremendous achievements and strides Valiant has made since becoming a fully-integrated company," says Jim Jaska, CEO of Valiant. "I am very proud of our management team and associates for their passion, dedication and exemplary teamwork in helping our customers achieve their missions around the world. This award reflects their efforts."

Valiant joins an esteemed group of previous awardees serving private and public sector markets.

About Valiant

Valiant is a global government services contractor with more than 5,500 associates worldwide that provides vital resources, high value solutions and critical support services for essential missions of the U.S. Government, its allied partners and international organizations. With a focus on aerospace and defense, national security and intelligence and civil government, Valiant deploys expertise for our customers in the areas of Logistics and Sustainment, Facilities Management, Learning and Readiness, Mission and Contingency Operations and Engineering and Analysis. Valiant enables government departments and agencies, global peacekeepers, relief workers, and emergency response teams to efficiently and effectively complete their missions in some of the most complex environments across the globe. Valiant is a closely held corporation of GC Valiant LP, along with other shareholders. For more information, visit us at www.onevaliant.com and on LinkedIn .

