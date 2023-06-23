Valiant Recovery Announces Major Increase in Cannabis-Induced Psychosis & Paranoia in Canada Following Legalization

OTTAWA, ON, June 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Valiant Behavioural Health, one of Canada's leading addiction and mental health treatment providers, has announced a major increase in cases of serious mental health issues related to cannabis use since the government legalized the plant in October of 2018.

Based on an Internal census of intake calls and client admits with Valiant Recovery, there has been a significant increase in the number of patients who have been referred for mental health treatment services due to cannabis-induced psychosis and paranoia. In particular, this information found that in the five years following the legalization of cannabis, cases of psychosis and paranoia have more than doubled. The findings suggest that the mental health effects of cannabis use may be more severe and long-term than previously thought.

"This shines a light on the need for awareness, education and treatment surrounding cannabis use and mental health," said Royce Dockrill CEO at Valiant Recovery. "We're seeing more and more patients coming to us with significant psychological distress due to their cannabis use, and it is shocking. We receive phone calls every other day from families looking for help for their loved ones who are struggling due to Marijuana use. People need to understand the potential long-term mental health effects of using the drug."

The study also found that some of the mental health symptoms associated with cannabis use – including paranoia, panic attacks, and difficulty concentrating – were even more likely to affect young people between the ages of 18 and 30. This group is particularly vulnerable when it comes to cannabis-related mental health issues, and should be aware of the potential risks associated with its consumption.

Some of these young people have developed permanent irreversible mental health conditions due to their cannabis use. They might be on anti-psychotic medications for the rest of their lives, only time will tell. The one thing we can say for sure is that if they never started using drugs, they would not be in the state they are today.

According to a 2006 report from the National Institutes of Health, long-term marijuana use increases the risk of developing symptoms of mental illness such as schizophrenia, depression, and anxiety. Marijuana use is also linked to social problems such as impaired relationships, reduced occupational opportunities, and increased risks of unemployment.

Researchers have identified numerous potential adverse effects of marijuana use on brain functioning, particularly among adolescents and young adults. In particular, marijuana use can interfere with cognitive functioning, particularly in areas such as memory, learning, attention, and psychomotor performance. Studies conducted on adult marijuana users suggest that sustained marijuana use can lead to permanent cognitive deficits, including a decrease in IQ, memory troubles, and trouble with abstract concepts.

The effects of marijuana use on the brain should not be taken lightly. While marijuana use is often touted as being relatively harmless, the evidence suggests that it can have a profound and negative impact on cognitive functioning and mental and emotional health. As such, any decision to use marijuana should be considered carefully and with full knowledge of potential risks.

Valiant Recovery is calling on the Canadian government to take action to protect the mental health of Canadians by increasing funding for public education campaigns and abstinence-based addiction treatment programs designed to help those with Addiction and Mental illness caused by cannabis use.

"With the rise in cannabis-induced psychosis and paranoia in Canada, we urge the government to commit to funding public education and treatment initiatives," said Dockrill. "We need to ensure that Canadians are equipped with the knowledge and support to make informed decisions about cannabis use and mental health."

Valiant Recovery is committed to raising awareness and providing resources to those in need of addiction and mental health treatment.

Valiant Recovery is one of Canada's leading addiction and mental health treatment providers. Our programs are designed to treat the whole person and address the psychological, social and emotional factors that contribute to addiction and mental illness.

