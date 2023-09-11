Valiant Recovery Celebrates 12 Years of Healing Addictions and announces their Charitable Society

KELOWNA, BC, Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Valiant Recovery, a premier addiction and mental health treatment program, is celebrating twelve years of successful operation this November. Located in Kelowna, BC, Valiant Recovery is proud to offer the most individualized, private inpatient addiction treatment and recovery available.

Valiant Charitable Society is now establishing funds to support individuals struggling with Mental Health and Addiction. Providing resources to those who might otherwise not be able to afford the care they need.

Inpatient Addiction Treatment Center, located in Kelowna BC Canada, providing the highest level of individual sessions available in Canada. Luxury Addiction Treatment program, accepting only 5 clients at a time. This means that each person receives the care they need. Our comfortable welcoming home, is the ideal retreat, taking a break from the cares and worries of every day live allows you the time to focus on yourself. Addiction Treatment can be a positive uplifting experience.

Valiant Recovery's mission is to provide a safe and nurturing environment that offers comprehensive care and education. Our clients have access to the best international evidence-based therapies, such as Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), Eye Movement Desensitization & Reprocessing (EMDR), Dialectical Behavioral Therapy (DBT), 12 step-based support, and more.

These and other therapies are enhanced with beautiful lake side activities, nutritional education, exercise, and adventure therapeutic outings. These activities combined with the personalized treatments our clients receive can turn a valley of despair into the highest of mountains of reason and self-discovery.

At Valiant Recovery, we understand no two people are the same, nor are their addictions and mental health struggles. Therefore, we focus on treating the person, not the symptoms. This means each client gets their own personalized treatment plan based on their individual needs, with no predetermined time frame. We desire to help our clients find freedom, but we also believe that freedom only comes from within. Achieving a healthy mind, body, and spirit is an ongoing process of self-discovery and commitment, and these are two elements that our clinicians and staff members are committed to teaching each client.

At Valiant Recovery, we pledge to provide our clients with individual care and professional service through our 12 years of operation and beyond. Having helped over 600 people find strength and courage within themselves to move forward in their lives, our founder and CEO, Royce, has been credited for his tireless dedication to the overall well-being of those in our care.

When asked about the impact Valiant Recovery has had on clients, Royce states "This is the most rewarding work I have ever done. To be able to see the impact Valiant has made on clients lives is truly one of the greatest rewards."

Valiant Recovery is proud that over the last 12 years they have expanded to provide help to people in Ottawa, Ontario Canada, Kelowna BC Canada and Punta Gorda, Florida. Providing some of the highest-level of care in the fields of addiction, mental health and dual-diagnosis treatment.

Valiant Recovery's commitment to providing quality care is evidenced by a stellar track record in securing positive outcomes. The clients of Valiant Recovery have repeatedly left the center well equipped with the set of coping skills, relapse prevention strategies and knowledge necessary to remain sober and continue their recovery journey.

"We are incredibly excited to mark the 12th year of providing quality addiction and mental health treatment for our clients," said LeeAnn Dockrill, the Co-Founder and COO of Valiant Recovery. "This milestone is a testament to the team's dedication to providing the highest level of care and the best results possible. As we look to the future, we are confident that we can continue to provide effective and comprehensive treatment for our clients and help them on their journey to recovery."

Over the last few years of the Pandemic, Canada has seen the number of individuals seeking treatment for their Mental Health problems increase substantially. The mental health situation has become the new epidemic. Valiant Recovery's current focus is on providing as many resources as they can to help ease the crisis of Addiction and Mental Health in this country.

In celebration of Valiant Recovery's 12th anniversary, we encourage anyone who may be struggling with addiction or mental health struggles to come and see us. We are more than happy to provide a free, no-pressure consultation, where we will listen to your query, address any issues, and look at ways of getting you on the road to recovery.

The only way we can make a difference is by helping each other, one step at a time. Potential clients are encouraged to contact us at valiantrecovery.com or call us directly at (877-618-6464).

Media Contact

Royce Dockrill

Valiant Recovery Centers

Kelowna BC Canada

1-877-618-6464

SOURCE Valiant Recovery Centers