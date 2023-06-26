Valiant Recovery Celebrates First Anniversary

PUNTA GORDA, Fla., June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Valiant Recovery, a substance abuse treatment program in Punta Gorda, Florida, is proud to announce its first anniversary. The facility has been treating individuals who are in need of assistance to fight their addictions since its opening on March 3, 2022.

Valiant Recovery proudly serving Charlotte County in Punta Gorda Florida 33950, with a full continuum of services to treat Substance abuse. Drug Detox is completed on site with 24 hr Nursing staff.

Valiant Recovery stands out from the rest of similar centers because of its individualized approach which focuses on the needs of each patient. Whether it is a one-on-one counseling session, group therapy, or holistic and experiential approaches, its staff of experienced professionals provide comprehensive treatment that can address the mental, physical, and spiritual obstacles people face when striving to overcome addiction.

Treating addiction isn't easy, but with Valiant Recovery, clients will receive a fully comprehensive approach that is individually tailored. It focuses on the "whole person," giving each individual the personalized, compassionate care they need to achieve successful and lasting recovery.

Valiant Recovery is a comprehensive an addiction treatment program in Punta Gorda, Florida providing mental health services in addition to drug and alcohol addiction treatment. The center offers individual and group therapy services, as well as inpatient and outpatient programs to reflect the needs of its patients. The staff is experienced in providing evidence-based methods to help support those seeking recovery from a range of mental health and substance abuse related issues.

"We are proud to reach this first milestone," said LeeAnn Dockrill, Valiant Recovery's Co-Founder and COO. "It has been an emotional and exciting journey for us and our team throughout this first year of operations. We are grateful to the community for embracing our services and grateful to our patients for trusting us to help them on their journey to a healthier, happier lifestyle. We take pride in our commitment to providing a high level of quality care and dedication to our clients. Our staff care, and work hard to see each client succeed, by dealing with the roots of their addictions."

Valiant Recovery's anniversary is a great time for people to seek help, or for those who already have to further their progress. The facility has made its services more accessible by allowing potential patients to do an assessment over the phone and once approved patients can begin services right away, they also offering financial assistance and payment plans.

Valiant Recovery Florida offers a safe and supportive environment for those attempting to break the cycle of addiction or mental health issues. Its team provides individualized care to meet the specific needs of each patient and allows them to set meaningful goals that can help move them toward mental and substance abuse healing.

One client, (anonymous) was excited to talk about her success. She said, "When I started with Valiant Recovery, I was so lost. I felt like I was in a dark, bottomless pit and had no idea how to get out of it. But through the amazing therapists and compassionate staff here, and through the comprehensive cross-section of techniques and therapies available, I began to see hope. I am forever grateful for my recovery and could not have done it without Valiant Recovery's help."

Valiant Recovery is committed to providing the highest level of care to all of its patients and families. In addition to traditional counseling and therapy, Valiant Recovery is equipped with mental health specialists who are experienced in trauma-focused care and providing specialized services to all adults.

Valiant Recovery is the only Residential Inpatient Program for the treatment of Addictions and Co-Occurring Mental health in Charlotte County that accepts patients with commercial health insurance or that want to pay privately, the other programs in the county are state funded and often have wait lists.

Valiant Recovery is ecstatic for the success it has been met with and looks forward to continuing to help those struggling with addiction in the years to come.

