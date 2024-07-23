Company's mobile ad hoc network (MANET) enabled geographically dispersed U.S. military commanders to move small, agile operational centers across the INDOPACOM region while maintaining contact with aircraft, ships, and ground forces during exercise.

NEW YORK, July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Persistent Systems, LLC ("Persistent"), a leader in mobile ad hoc networking, announced today that its communications solutions successfully supported Valiant Shield, a biennial joint Field Training Exercise conducted by the U.S. military in Guam and across the INDOPACOM Area of Responsibility (AOR).

Valiant Shield Military Exercise Brings Cloud Networking to the Pacific

During the 11-day exercise, Persistent Systems Wave Relay® MANET and Cloud Relay™ networking capabilities enabled U.S. commanders operating from forward-deployed and fixed operations centers to test the Air Force's Agile Combat Employment (ACE) concept through the MANET-Cloud High Mobility Radio (MCHMR) as well as conduct a run-through of the Joint Fires Network, a prototype battle management system.

"U.S. forces in the INDOPACOM AOR are under constant alert from threats marshaled by near-peer powers in the region," said Adrien Robenhymer, Persistent's VP of Business Development, Air Force and Intelligent Community. "The U.S. must be prepared to counter by operating in a nimble, distributed fashion with a swift kill chain."

Utilizing MCHMR's MPU5-based MANET and cloud services facilitated by Persistent's Cloud Relay™ network, Valiant Shield commanders at both fixed and deployable operations centers, as well as individual units at the edge, were able to track bombers and fighter jets in the air, personnel on the ground, and ships at sea.

"During the exercise, airmen and Marines were using our MANET technology to demonstrate the viability of the ACE concept," Robenhymer said. "Commanders were rapidly establishing operations in Hawaii, Guam, and the First Island Chain, all while maintaining communication and tracking of their forces. We also showcased our ability to reduce the Joint Fires Network response time from minutes to seconds."

Persistent's involvement with Valiant Shield, say company officials, is yet another example of how it is leading the way in delivering a Joint All-Domain Command and Control (JADC2) capability today.

"The network is the key to enabling JADC2," said Robenhymer. "By delivering a rapidly deployable, scalable network providing both connectivity at the tactical edge and strategic reach back; decision-makers are finally united with the sensors and effectors. MCHMR has turned the JADC2 vision into a reality, and we just demonstrated it across the Pacific."

