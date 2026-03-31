Valicy to Debut Teton LE™ and VictoryLink™ at the Indian Gaming Tradeshow & Convention

GREENVILLE, N.C., March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Valicy continues to build momentum as it prepares to debut its newest hardware and content innovations at the Indian Gaming Tradeshow & Convention on April 1–2, while officially entering the Oklahoma market.

Valicy is a brand built to ensure its products reflect its values, putting people and performance at the center of everything it creates. That philosophy comes to life in the introduction of the Teton LE™ cabinet, a player-first platform engineered around how people truly play.

Featuring a stunning 43" 4K J-Curve monitor with integrated game-controlled pinstripe lighting, Teton LE™ brings a striking new presence to the casino floor. A state-of-the-art audio system, expansive virtual button deck with dual bash buttons, wireless charging port, and the next-generation Coffee 8 logic box powered by upgraded NVIDIA graphics and high-speed processing combine to deliver a premium experience players can genuinely see, hear, and feel.

Innovative hardware demands equally compelling content which is a standard Valicy takes seriously. Through player-driven development and seamless collaboration across teams, Valicy is excited to introduce VictoryLink™, a dynamic progressive system designed to unite the Valicy portfolio in a quick-hitting, fast-paced jackpot experience.

Debuting on VictoryLink™ is Lucky Lil Bunny™, an irresistibly fun four-game series bursting with vibrant graphics and engaging mechanics. Players hop across the globe from Hawaii to Spain, Egypt to Asia. Players will pick their favorite bunny and adventure through the eclectic cultures, collecting carrots in an exciting hold-and-spin collection feature. It's playful, energetic, and built to deliver thrilling wins.

Together, Teton LE™, VictoryLink™, and Lucky Lil Bunny™ represent a significant milestone for Valicy as the company expands its footprint into Oklahoma, one of the nation's most important gaming markets.

"We're excited for this year's Indian Gaming Tradeshow & Convention," said Chris Rowe, President of Valicy. "Alongside our highly engaging games, we'll debut some seriously cool products in the Teton LE™ cabinet and the VictoryLink™ progressive system. The show comes at a great time given our very recent entry into the Oklahoma casino market. We can't wait to make some moments with our customers and share all that we've been cooking up."

Attendees of the Indian Gaming Tradeshow & Convention are encouraged to experience Teton LE™ and VictoryLink™, along with our newest games firsthand at booth #2743.

SOURCE Valicy, Inc.