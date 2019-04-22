Valid Insight Wins the Queen's Most Coveted Award for Enterprise

LONDON, April 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Queen's Awards for Enterprise are the UK's most esteemed business awards, presented only to the most eminent of companies or individuals, demonstrating outstanding results in their field.

Today, Her Majesty the Queen announced approval of the Prime Minister's recommendation for Valid Insight to be honoured in recognition of the outstanding success of the company's growth strategy.

Valid Insight provides expert consultancy services that guide clients in the pharmaceutical, biotech and medical device industry to global market access success. Since being established in 2016, the company has grown exponentially, with their international client base and sales expanding by almost 800% in the last three years. In this time, they've also become a major brand in the market and are used by leading pharmaceutical companies worldwide.

The Queen's Awards for Enterprise are given to businesses that have excelled and achieved significant growth and commercial success over three years. The recognition for Valid Insight follows their work with client firms across Europe, Switzerland, USA and Japan involved in the development and commercialisation of medical treatments, diagnostics and devices across multiple therapy areas.

In recognition of the honour, Valid Insight's founder and Managing Director, Steve Bradshaw, has been invited to a Royal Reception at Buckingham Palace in June hosted by HRH The Prince of Wales.

Steve said, "We are honoured to receive the Queen's Award for Enterprise in International Trade. We compete against a strong set of consultancy firms on a global level and to win this award means that what we are doing is world class".

As a field-based enterprise, Valid Insight is free from any geographical limitations that restrict some of its competitors. They benefit from being able to select the best staff to provide local support, in their global operation. On top of this, services are supported by world-leading experts with decades of market access, medical and commercial experience.

Steve explains, "From the outset, our strategy was to create a competitive, truly differentiated, global strategy consulting firm with a virtual working model to attract the best talent irrespective of geography.

"We provide world-class expertise and strategic consulting solutions and tools to give the highest level of certainty around our clients' most critical business decisions, wherever they are based".

Valid Insight's global network of opinion leaders, payers and expert consultants provides the pharmaceutical and life sciences industry with strategic insight and tools to assist with difficult decision making, in often complex and uncertain marketplaces. The team at Valid Insight has extensive experience in helping companies commercialise their medicinal products in all key global markets and is renowned by top pharmaceutical clients for their hands-on, senior-led, pragmatic approach that produces concrete results throughout the entire life cycle of medical product development and commercialisation.

"Our flexible approach has achieved trusted partner status and repeat business with many top pharmaceutical, biotech and medical device companies worldwide. Our success is testament to the strength of our culture and the quality of our people and their commitment to fostering strong client relationships. I would like to thank our team for all their help in our recent achievements."

Focus is firmly on the future at Valid Insight, as they continuously strive towards consolidation and growth of client relationships, optimum results and continuous innovation. To this, they have developed industry-leading technology, including an innovative digital platform that allows companies to understand the market access and price potential of a product, plus determine the focus of product development to bring optimal value at launch at very early stages of development before heavy investment is made.

Reflecting on the significance of the award, Steve said, "To win the Queen's Award strengthens our reputation as a leader in the field and we look forward to an exciting future.

"Valid Insight continues to penetrate new global markets and is achieving ongoing success, and we continue to innovate to best serve our clients.

"This award will further encourage us to extend our high standard of expertise in the challenging area of pharmaceutical market access, helping more multinational companies bring better medicines to patients across the world".

About Valid Insight: Valid Insight is an award-winning pharmaceutical global market access consultancy.

With a team that includes some of the world's leading market access and pricing experts, clients across the globe turn to us for innovative pricing, market access and value communication strategies through the full product development cycle.

Proud winners of the Queen's Award for Enterprise: International Trade, we aim to offer world-class solutions that continue to drive growth for our global clients.

Valid Insight

Phone: +44 (0) 20 3750 9833

Email: discover@validinsight.com

www.validinsight.com

Related Images

valid-insight-queens-award-for.png

SOURCE Valid Insight

Related Links

http://www.validinsight.com

