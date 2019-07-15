Valid Resource To Host Free Grow With Google Digital Marketing Workshop

LAKE FOREST, Calif., July 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Valid Resource's marketing veteran and 10 Year Google Partner, JP Chastain, will host a free Livestream workshop on how to stand out using digital marketing in today's information saturated market. Using resources from Grow with Google and examples from Redbear Films EMMY nominated producer PJ Haarsma, this workshop at the Valid Resource offices in California aims to provide actionable knowledge to help you and your company thrive.

"At Valid Resource we partnered with Grow with Google to help our community learn valuable digital marketing skills that can be used the next day," adds JP Chastain. The workshop will be held at Redbear Films studio, 27 Spectrum Pointe Drive, Lake Forest, CA 92630 on July 17th, 2019. Come learn from two of the best marketers in the industry and get more productive today. The workshop is entitled: "Get Productive with Google's Digital Tools."

Event details:

Google Livestream Broadcast

July 17, 2019

8:30 AM - 11 AM

27 Spectrum Point Dr., Lake Forest CA 92630

Limited Seating, Sign-Up At:

https://community.grow.google/s/event/a0r1E00000A4yKYQAZ

About Valid Resource:

Valid Resource is an effective health and wellness marketing agency owned and operated by Redbear Films (redbear.tv) that has experience working with Fortune 100 companies for decades. Recently, Redbear acquired 10 Year Google Partner Cyberpsychology & Marketing in Boise, Idaho. This brilliant combination of data and creativity brings together all the tools we need to make your addiction treatment, old-age community, or regenerative medicine center successful.

We use our knowledge to help an industry that can truly make our world a better place. Many treatment centers are owned by individuals who have struggled with addiction themselves and to see them rise from the ashes, is truly inspirational. With industry challenges that place the onus on your shoulders and changes that happen quickly and constantly, we felt obligated to grow to match the industry. When you partner with Valid Resource, they become your turn-key solution for your marketing needs. Visit us at https://validresource.com.

