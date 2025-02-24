RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Feb. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In a major step towards advancing mobile connectivity in Saudi Arabia, Mobily, has successfully deployed Valid's advanced Remote SIM Provisioning (RSP) platform. This on-premises solution, designed for both consumer and IoT services, will streamline how Mobily manages its subscribers' SIM and eSIM profiles. This project demonstrates Valid's expertise in deploying integrated RSP and OTA (Over-the-Air) solutions.

Transforming the eSIM Experience

Valid Successfully Delivers Remote SIM Provisioning and OTA Platform to Mobily, Revolutionizing the eSIM Consumer Experience

At the heart of this project is Valid's Remote SIM Provisioning solution, which allows users to activate and manage eSIM profiles without needing to visit physical stores. This shift transforms how customers connect their devices, offering faster, more flexible access to mobile networks — particularly vital for IoT and M2M applications, where rapid, secure connectivity is critical.

The solution also includes Valid's Over-the-Air platform, enabling Mobily to remotely manage SIM and eSIM profiles with ease. This technology simplifies the subscriber experience, offering faster connectivity updates and enhancing overall security.

Seamless Connectivity to Mobily's Subscribers

Mobily's subscribers are set to enjoy smoother network experiences, with seamless connectivity, faster profile switching, and improved security. The platform's flexibility supports everything from consumer smartphones to IoT devices, making it a robust solution for businesses in sectors like M2M, logistics, healthcare, and smart cities. For Mobily, this means operational efficiency, as they can now manage profiles, deploy updates, and maintain security remotely, reducing time and effort.

"At Mobily, we are committed to delivering innovative solutions that directly benefit our customers," said Omar Alomar, Chief Network Officer at Mobily. "As a pioneer in IoT, Mobily continues to lead the Saudi market by enabling advanced connectivity solutions that drive digital transformation. Partnering with Valid has allowed us to deliver a solution that meets the demands of our customers. Their expertise and ability to adapt to our needs have made this project a success."

"This collaboration with Mobily is a significant milestone for Valid as it highlights our capability to deliver on-premises deployments of both Remote SIM Provisioning and OTA platforms," said Salvador Cabrera, COO at Valid. "Our team has worked diligently to ensure that the solution enhances Mobily's consumer and IoT services, in line with our commitment to driving innovation in the global eSIM landscape."

About Valid

Valid is your trusted partner for interoperable mobile services worldwide. We excel in offering solutions for identity, mobile, and payment ecosystems, driving digital transformation in people's lives by supporting various journeys, including authentications, monetization, and transactions, in both public and private sectors.

With nearly seven decades of expertise in the market, we deliver complex solutions involving high volume and sensitive data. Our mindset is to promote disruption by integrating the best available technologies, combining innovations with existing products and services to facilitate and enhance our customers' lives. Currently, Valid has more than 4,000 employees across 15 countries dedicated to creating a more fluid, connected, reliable, and safe world.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2625041/Valid.jpg