Valid Systems' Innovation Lab is thrilled to announce a recent patent awarded for our groundbreaking Accelerated Instant Check Payment and Real-time Loss Alerts technology

SAN FRANCISCO, April 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Valid Systems' Innovation Lab is thrilled to announce a pivotal moment with the recent patent awarded for our groundbreaking Accelerated Instant Check Payment and Real-time Loss Alerts technology. This milestone reaffirms our steadfast commitment to pushing the boundaries of secure and efficient financial solutions in today's ever-evolving landscape.

The culmination of extensive research and development efforts, this innovative machine learning technology revolutionizes the way consumers access funds by offering retroactive access and retrieval of immediate funds. Not only does this enhance the overall customer experience by providing seamless access to funds, but it also empowers financial institutions to capitalize on revenue opportunities through accelerated transactions.

In an era defined by the emergence of faster payment options, financial institutions have pivoted their focus and investments away from traditional check fraud prevention measures. However, this shift has inadvertently created a gap that opportunistic fraudsters have exploited, leading to a concerning surge in check fraud nationwide.

Valid system's relentless pursuit of product innovation is reshaping the financial landscape with cutting-edge solutions that marry expertise with technology. Our latest patent marks the 10th grant awarded in this space serving as a testament to Valid's unwavering dedication to continual innovation in the financial sector with focus of fraud detection using AI and Machine Learning.

As we continue to pioneer advancements that shape the future of finance, Valid Systems remains committed to delivering solutions that exceed the evolving needs of our clients and the industry as whole.

