Valid8 Financial Welcomes Todd Ludwig as Executive Vice President of Sales

Sales leader brings over 20 years of experience driving growth at top B2B tech companies

BOULDER, Colo., June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Valid8 Financial, the leader in Verified Financial Intelligence (VFI), has named Todd Ludwig as executive vice president for sales. Ludwig will lead Valid8's sales strategy and execution, focusing on expanding the company's customer base and driving revenue growth. Ludwig is the company's most recent leadership addition following Valid8's $8.5 million Series A funding round.

Valid8's software is used by forensic accountants, legal teams, and investigators working on complex financial fraud cases, partnership disputes, family law cases, bankruptcies, asset divisions and more. The company's proprietary AI allows users to quickly extract critical details from countless documents and transactions, improving the speed and quality of rendering courtroom-ready evidence.

"The creation of this new sales role underscores our commitment to assembling a world-class leadership team to help more customers leverage VFI in pursuit of financial investigations that were previously thought to be too resource-intensive," said Chris McCall , CEO and co-founder. "Todd's proven track record of crafting innovative sales strategies, building high-performing teams, and nurturing strong client relationships will be invaluable as we enter our next phase of growth."

Ludwig brings over two decades of experience in B2B technology sales leadership to Valid8, having previously held senior roles with IBM, HP Enterprise and Akamai. Most recently, Ludwig served as vice president at DataVisor, where he doubled annual recurring revenue each of the past three years. His team at Valid8 will focus on introducing VFI to new private- and public-sector customers while expanding to new use cases for existing buyers.

"Valid8's innovative VFI platform is transforming financial investigations of all kinds, and I'm eager to get started," said Ludwig. "Reducing investigation timelines from weeks or months to days means our customers will have greater financial visibility faster, and more fraudsters will be brought to justice, sending a clear message to would-be criminals that fraud does not pay."

About Valid8 Financial

Valid8 Financial is the global leader in Verified Financial Intelligence (VFI). The company's platform extracts accounting evidence from documents and systems to eliminate sample risk, address staffing challenges, and improve the speed and quality of rendering a professional opinion. Hundreds of firms use Valid8's software on some of the world's most complex, high-profile cases. The company holds numerous patents and was recognized in 2023 as a Top Financial Restructuring Services Provider from Financial Services Review and in 2022 as a Technology Innovation Award Winner from CPA Practice Advisors and as a Top 100 Early Stage Company by Will Reed. The company has headquarters in Boulder and Seattle. For more information, visit: www.valid8financial.com.

