Validated Analytical Workflow Provides Sensitive and Reliable Solution for Testing Food and Feed

The Thermo Scientific Dioxin Analyzer includes the Thermo Scientific Triple Quadrupole TSQ 9000 GC-MS/MS system equipped with an advanced ionization source (AEI) designed for enhanced sensitivity, and a range of productivity tools to deliver reliable and cost-effective routine analyses. The workflow includes all instrument components, capillary GC column, system suitability check, standard solutions, software and comprehensive user guidelines for rapid implementation and ongoing optimum performance. Thermo Fisher Scientific is showcasing this new workflow during the 2019 Pittsburgh Conference & Exposition (Pittcon 2019), being held March 17-21, at Booth #2632 at the Pennsylvania Conference Center, Philadelphia.

"Accurate determination of harmful contaminants like dioxins and PCBs in food and feed samples is essential for compliance and to ensure consumer safety and confidence in our food chain," said Rajat Mehta, vice president and general manager, applied technologies, chromatography and mass spectrometry, Thermo Fisher Scientific. "The Dioxin Analyzer helps food safety scientists carry out cost –effective sensitive screening and confirmation using an 'off-the shelf 'workflow that is robust, compliant and easy to use."

"Food-testing laboratories analyze a range of complex samples meticulously, providing results quickly and with confidence," said Divan Khalil, senior director, food and beverage, Thermo Fisher Scientific. "The sensitivity and robustness of the Dioxin Analyzer instrumentation permits minimal sample concentration steps, delivers good uptime and improved productivity in the laboratory."

With the Thermo Scientific Chromeleon Chromatography Data System (CDS) software built into the workflow, the Dioxin Analyzer offers:

Sensitive determination of trace levels in complex sample matrices facilitated by the new Thermo Scientific Advanced Electron Ionization source, which permits the use of low sample weights that is expected to provide low costs of sample preparation and system maintenance.

in complex sample matrices facilitated by the new Thermo Scientific Advanced Electron Ionization source, which permits the use of low sample weights that is expected to provide low costs of sample preparation and system maintenance. Productive data processing and reporting through a comprehensive suite of tools and pre-loaded acquisition, calculation and reporting templates designed to meet European Union requirements for PCBs/dioxin confirmation.

through a comprehensive suite of tools and pre-loaded acquisition, calculation and reporting templates designed to meet European Union requirements for PCBs/dioxin confirmation. Operational simplicity with setup guidance documentation and quality check standard that can facilitate out-of-box implementation and help with training needs.

For more information on Thermo Fisher's solutions showcased at Pittcon 2019, please visit http://thermofisher.mediaroom.com.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is the world leader in serving science, with revenues of more than $24 billion and approximately 70,000 employees globally. Our mission is to enable our customers to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer. We help our customers accelerate life sciences research, solve complex analytical challenges, improve patient diagnostics, deliver medicines to market and increase laboratory productivity. Through our premier brands – Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific and Unity Lab Services – we offer an unmatched combination of innovative technologies, purchasing convenience and comprehensive services. For more information, please visit www.thermofisher.com.

Media Contact Information:

Laura Bright

Thermo Fisher Scientific

+1 562-335-8318

laura.bright@thermofisher.com

Ronan Muir

BioStrata

+44 (0) 1223 627133

rmuir@biostratamarketing.com

SOURCE Thermo Fisher Scientific

Related Links

http://www.thermofisher.com

