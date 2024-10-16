ValidaTek Awarded $73M State Department Consular Affairs Queue Management Modernization Contract

MCLEAN, Va., Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 19, 2024, ValidaTek was awarded a five-year contract to continue its partnership with the US Department of State supporting the Department's Consular Affairs Queue Management (CAQM) program.

Under this contract, the McLean, Virginia-based consulting firm provides modernization, development, engineering, training, deployment and operational services to deliver a customized enterprise queue management system and other value-added products. These products and services standardize and enhance the customer experience and improve the efficiency of in-person Consular services delivered at passport agencies and U.S. embassies worldwide. The CAQM Modernization contract will modernize the legacy application, migrate it to the cloud, deploy a host of new capabilities to enhance the customer experience and expedite service delivery, and provide end-user training in support of the expansion of CAQM to 200+ domestic and overseas locations.

ValidaTek's Chief Growth Officer Devon Martin commented, "ValidaTek has demonstrated a depth of expertise with its work on the CAQM program that instilled high confidence with the Department of State and we are honored to earn their trust. We are proud of our hard work and excellent performance and we look forward to continuing to support the Department as they expand and modernize the program."

ValidaTek is a premier government IT consulting firm based in the Washington DC area that drives technology transformation and secures mission-critical systems for our federal partners. Our passion for process and continuous improvement based on quantitative measurements ensures our delivery of results-based IT modernization with quality, integrity, and excellence. We develop, advise, and deliver optimized and secure IT solutions in cybersecurity, software engineering, cloud computing, unified communications, mobility and desktop, and infrastructure. For more information, visit www.validatek.com, LinkedIn: /validatek-inc, Instagram: @validatekinc, Facebook: /validatek.

