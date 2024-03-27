ValidaTek Secures $43M DISA Contract for Softswitch Backbone Modernization

Transforming connectivity: modernizing the DoD backbone

MCLEAN, Va., March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ValidaTek, Inc. continues to build its partnership with the Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA) to help the agency maintain the availability, security, and stability of their infrastructure. This critical work will support DISA's mission to provide innovative, globally accessible enterprise information infrastructure in direct support of our warfighters, leaders, and partners across the full spectrum of military operations.

Team ValidaTek will design, build, and deploy new architecture and sustainment technology to help modernize their existing Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) infrastructure in both CONUS and OCONUS. This new architecture will operate at a lower cost while also reducing cybersecurity vulnerabilities, improving the reliability of the Department of Defense (DoD) phone system, and providing the ability to accommodate emerging cloud-hosted voice services (i.e., Office 365).

The $43M task order includes a one-year base period with two one-year options, and was awarded under the Systems Engineering, Technology & Innovation (SETI) SB indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract vehicle.

"Our Team is passionate about supporting the warfighter and this new challenge enables us to do so globally. We thank DISA for the opportunity and for their continued partnership," said Devon Martin, Chief Growth Officer at ValidaTek.

ValidaTek experts deliver end-to-end IT services to operate, maintain, and modernize IT infrastructure both on-premises and in the cloud while reducing total cost of ownership. The company modernizes systems on an ongoing basis by tightly integrating problem management with system architecture, making modernization part of daily business and transforming reactive fixes into proactive and predictable support.

ValidaTek is a premier government IT consulting firm based in the Washington DC area that drives technology transformation and secures mission-critical systems for our federal partners. Our passion for process and continuous improvement based on quantitative measurements ensures our delivery of results-based IT modernization with quality, integrity, and excellence. We develop, advise, and deliver optimized and secure IT solutions in cybersecurity, software engineering, cloud computing, unified communications, mobility and desktop, and infrastructure. For more information, visit www.validatek.com, LinkedIn: /validatek-inc, Instagram: @validatekinc, Facebook: /validatek.

