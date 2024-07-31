Validation Institute and National Association of Benefits and Insurance Professionals (NABIP) Announce New Partnership to Improve Healthcare Benefits and Purchasing Education

Collaboration intended to assist NABIP members in their ongoing efforts to recommend high quality solutions and policies to employers looking to maximize benefits investments.

NEEDHAM, Mass., July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Validation Institute and the National Association of Benefits and Insurance Professionals (NABIP) announced a new partnership intended to better educate individuals and teams related to evaluating, purchasing, and assessing healthcare benefits.

The first phase of the partnership focuses on Validation Institute's Certified Health Value Professional (CHVP) program, a self-paced, online course that provides specialized training for healthcare benefits purchasing and management, outcomes, and costs. NABIP members can get access to the entire 11-course CHVP catalog at an exclusive below-market rate if they sign up before August 31st.

"One of NABIP's primary goals is to do everything it can to promote access to affordable health insurance coverage," said Jessica Brooks-Woods, CEO, NABIP. "The CHVP program gives our members a new way to demonstrate transparency and know-how when it comes to healthcare purchasing decisions and connecting their clients with the best policy and the most affordable price," Ms. Brooks-Woods elaborated.

"Validation Institute has long stood for improved health outcomes and lower costs through transparency, both of which can be achieved by transforming the healthcare purchasing process, and it starts with education," said Vidar Jorgensen, Chairman, Validation Institute. "We are proud to partner with NABIP, which has been actively furthering the mission of better care at a lower price for nearly 100 years," Mr. Jorgensen continued.

CHVP candidates are typically responsible for the purchasing or management of healthcare benefits. More information on the Certified Health Value Professional program is available at https://validationinstitute.com/certifications.

About NABIP

NABIP is the preeminent organization for health insurance and employee benefits professionals, working diligently to ensure all Americans have access to high-quality, affordable healthcare and related benefits. NABIP represents and provides professional development opportunities for more than 100,000 licensed health insurance agents, brokers, general agents, consultants, and benefit professionals through more than 200 chapters across America. More information is available at https://nabip.org/.

About Validation Institute

Validation Institute provides unbiased, data-driven insights on healthcare solutions and services by validating performance claims made by healthcare solution providers and educating purchasers to drive transparency in the marketplace and maximize cost-savings. More information is available at https://www.validationinstitute.com.

Media Contacts:

Kelly Loussedes

SVP of Public Relations

NABIP

1-202-595-3074

[email protected]

Sean Edwards

VP of Marketing

Validation Institute

1-781-939-2618

[email protected]

SOURCE Validation Institute; National Association of Benefits and Insurance Professionals (NABIP)