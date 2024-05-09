Validation Institute and Shortlister Announce New Partnership to Highlight Top Healthcare Solutions for Employers and Benefits Brokers

Collaboration designed to elevate the solutions that produce better health savings and outcomes for their populations

NEEDHAM, Mass., May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Validation Institute, a nationwide leader in delivering unbiased, data-driven insights on healthcare solutions and services, and the validity of their performance claims, and Shortlister, the largest HR benefits database and RFP platform for effortlessly researching, comparing, and selecting vendors, announced a new marketing partnership today.

The partnership is part of a sustained effort driven by both organizations' shared interest in elevating solutions that deliver better savings and health outcomes. Specifically for Validation Institute, the Shortlister partnership serves as a key pillar of its ongoing effort to bring the credibility of validated solutions to the forefront for HR professionals, benefits brokers, and product purchasers.

"We are extremely excited about our partnership with Shortlister. Our organizations have a shared goal of elevating the best healthcare solutions for employers. We firmly believe that making validation reports available on Shortlister will empower their userbase of top benefits brokers with the data needed to enhance the benefits buying process for the thousands of employers they advise," said Craig Sharpe, COO, Validation Institute.

"Shortlister's focus is ensuring our broker & consultant partners can identify the best solutions for their employer clients. Validation Institute's mission aligns with ours, so we're very excited about what this partnership will mean for our mutual partners. Shortlister's technology helps brokers and employers navigate the crowded vendor landscape and identify the "shortlist" of vendors that meet their unique requirements. They'll now also be able to identify the specific vendor solutions that have been validated by Validation Institute," said Tom Ciccotti, Co-founder & EVP at Shortlister.

As part of the partnership, Validation Institute is offering an exclusive rate for Shortlister vendors that want to validate their solutions with the Institute.

Both organizations will roll out a series of updates over the coming months to enhance employers' and benefits brokers' ability to easily identify and access healthcare solutions that are proven to deliver quantifiable savings and improved health outcomes.

About Validation Institute

Validation Institute provides unbiased, data-driven insights on healthcare solutions and services by validating performance claims made by healthcare solution providers and educating purchasers to drive transparency in the marketplace and maximize cost-savings. More information is available at https://www.validationinstitute.com .

About Shortlister

Shortlister is the industry's largest database of HR & benefit-focused vendors, with integrated RFP functionality, allowing partners to easily research, compare and obtain quotes for their "shortlist" of compatible vendors. Shortlister's database has over 8,000 vendors across ~300 product categories and is used by the nation's top benefits consultants and brokers, including 4 of the 5 largest in the country. Shortlister is free for vendors – visit https://www.myshortlister.com to learn more.

Media Contact

Sean Edwards

VP, Marketing

Validation Institute

M: 1-781-939-2618

E: [email protected]

SOURCE Validation Institute