Validic Achieves ISO-27001 Certification For Information Security Management

As the incidence of data breaches increases both in frequency and severity, it is critical that organizations handling sensitive data have secure, validated Information Security Management Systems (ISMS) in place. In securing the ISO 27001 certification, Validic has proven the sophistication of its capabilities in maintaining the most secure standards and environments for personal health and lifestyle data.

ISO 27001 "specifies the requirements for establishing, implementing, maintaining and continually improving an information security management system within the context of the organization," and is one of the most well-known and recognized international standards for information security management.

Requirements for ISO 27001 include proven data privacy standards, systems access control, and third-party security vetting. As Validic continues to expand its data science and connectivity capabilities, this certification ensures adherence to industry-leading security standards – protecting the four million connected lives Validic supports and the billions of data transactions Validic manages each month.

"For healthcare organizations to feel confident in the delivery and receipt of patient-generated data and for people to feel confident and protected in sharing their personal health information, security requirements are critical," said Drew Schiller, Validic CEO. "We at Validic prioritize building trust with our clients through reliable and secure systems that protect members and patients from unnecessary risk and exposure. Best-in-class data privacy and security are core to building that trust, and we are proud to obtain certifications like ISO 27001 that reflect our commitment to serving the healthcare industry."

In addition to possessing the ISO 27001 certification, Validic also maintains a HIPAA-compliant, GDPR-compliant platform and its data center is SAS 70 Type II certified and SSAE16 (SOC2) compliant. The organization cultivates a culture focused on data security and privacy, and continues to expand the rigorous standards which it applies in regard to data security. To learn more about Validic's secure connectivity solutions for integrating patient-generated health data, click here .

About Validic

Validic guides healthcare and wellness organizations through the technical complexities associated with accessing and operationalizing patient-generated health data. Validic's scalable, secure solutions help you improve operational efficiency and patient outcomes by delivering personal health data from hundreds of home health devices seamlessly into your existing clinical workflows. To find out how healthcare is innovating to create more data-driven and integrative healthcare experiences, visit validic.com or follow Validic on Twitter at @validic .

