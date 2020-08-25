Validic Announces Major Release with End-to-End Remote Patient Monitoring Solution

DURHAM, N.C., Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Validic® , the leading provider of health data platforms and solutions for scaling remote patient monitoring (RPM), has announced the release of a major update to its remote patient monitoring solution, Validic Impact . This new release offers the ability to deploy an end-to-end technology solution for chronic and acute condition monitoring, rapidly.

Validic Impact: Rapid Deployment offers providers a standalone, web-based application to manage device-driven RPM programs. The solution is designed for scale and offered with an ease of use that allows provider groups to quickly purchase and launch.

Learn More >>

Validic's RPM solutions offer the alerting, visualization and analytics capabilities needed to engage and manage patients from their home. The Validic Impact solutions can support the management of acute and chronic conditions, such diabetes, hypertension, heart failure, and COVID-19 (coronavirus). This new version of Validic Impact requires no EHR integration and can be used as a fully standalone solution.

Set up and launch rapidly - with no technology integration and minimal configuration requirements, providers can deploy comprehensive RPM programs rapidly.

- with no technology integration and minimal configuration requirements, providers can deploy comprehensive RPM programs rapidly. Create protocol templates - standardize templates for the conditions you want to manage with default programmed alerts, consent language, etc.

- standardize templates for the conditions you want to manage with default programmed alerts, consent language, etc. Enroll patients quickly - invite a patient to a program within seconds – enabling them to consent and connect their device(s) from any browser.

- invite a patient to a program within seconds – enabling them to consent and connect their device(s) from any browser. Personalize and monitor - easily adjust and personalize goals and alerts for each patient; automate outreach to patients who are not submitting readings, trending in the wrong direction, or flag readings of concern for timely interventions.

Validic's award-winning RPM model allows physicians to tap into the devices their patients already own and use. The solution can integrate over 480 consumer and clinical health devices via Validic's core health data platform . In addition to supporting a bring-your-own-device (BYOD), Validic Impact also supports kitted device fulfillment and 24/7 device support through strategic relationships with device logistics companies.

"COVID-19 was a call to action for healthcare," Drew Schiller, CEO of Validic said. "Our platform-first RPM approach enhances virtual visit offerings. Right now, that means quickly replacing clinical data usually gathered during in-person visits, such as weight and blood pressure, with home health data."

Schiller added, "Beyond improving the quality of care delivered through telehealth, RPM will continue to serve as a staple of virtual care and extend in-person care offerings."

RPM provides a detailed, continuous view of a person's physiological health, treatment adherence and lifestyle decisions. Validic's RPM solutions – supported by device-generated data – provide an exactness and depth of clinical insights not available via virtual or in-person visits.

Learn more about Validic Impact: Rapid Deployment by contacting Validic to request a demo today .

About Validic

Since 2010, Validic has helped healthcare organizations access and operationalize personal health data for virtual engagement and remote monitoring programs. Validic's scalable, secure solutions help improve operational efficiency and health outcomes by delivering data from hundreds of home health devices seamlessly into existing clinical workflows, such as the Electronic Health Record (EHR) or patient application. With Validic's newest product launch, the company offers a standalone web-application for remote patient monitoring that requires no integration.

Providing solutions for healthcare organizations globally, such as Kaiser Permanente, Partners Healthcare, Cleveland Clinic, Humana, NTT Docomo, and more, Validic has amassed an industry-leading reputation for superior, seamless technology and best-in-class support. Most recently, Validic was awarded the Customer Value Leadership Award in Remote Patient Monitoring from Frost & Sullivan and the Best Overall Connected Health Solution from MedTech Breakthrough. The Validic solution is HIPAA-compliant and ISO-27001 certified for Information Security Management.

Learn more about Validic at https://validic.com/ and follow Validic on Twitter at @validic.

SOURCE Validic

Related Links

https://validic.com

