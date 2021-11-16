Validic Brings Remote Patient Monitoring to NextGen Virtual Visits

DURHAM, N.C., Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Validic®, the market leader in scalable remote patient monitoring (RPM) and personal health data solutions, has announced the launch of a partnership with NextGen Healthcare, Inc. , a leading provider of ambulatory-focused technology solutions, to integrate real-time RPM capabilities into NextGen Virtual Visits™.

With this partnership, Validic's market-leading digital health tools have enhanced virtual care experiences for NextGen Healthcare's large and growing clientele, including many federally qualified health centers (FQHCs). Powered by Validic Impact , organizations using NextGen Remote Patient Monitoring receive near real-time insights into critical personal health data. The solution sources data from more than 530 devices to capture blood pressure, blood glucose, heart rate, body temperature, body weight, oxygen saturation (SpO2), and more — all seamlessly integrated within the existing NextGen Virtual Visits clinical workflow in NextGen® Enterprise electronic health records (EHR) . Through the integration, NextGen Healthcare RPM clients can leverage Validic Impact's data source connections and personal health data alerting protocols and visuals for RPM without the need to integrate additional technology partners.

"We are excited to bring Validic's innovative remote patient monitoring capabilities to our clients," said Srinivas (Sri) Velamoor, chief growth & strategy officer for NextGen Healthcare. "As healthcare continues to shift outside of traditional clinical settings and into homes, this integrated virtual health capability enables physicians and consumers to be continuously engaged in managing their care."

Through Validic Impact's behind-the-scenes integration of personal health data, providers can conduct high-quality health interventions to patients in their homes using NextGen Virtual Visits without missing out on the critical health data typically captured in-person. With Impact integrated within the existing NextGen Virtual Visit workflow, providers have all the information they need to spend less time navigating technology and more time providing care.

"More than ever, patients and providers need tools to foster meaningful care interactions outside of traditional clinical settings," said Drew Schiller, CEO and co-founder of Validic. "Personal health data enriches the telehealth experience, making care both more convenient and efficient. We are proud to partner with NextGen Healthcare to put our technology to work for their clients and create better health outcomes for people."

About NextGen Healthcare, Inc.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXGN) is a leading provider of ambulatory-focused technology solutions. We are empowering the transformation of ambulatory care—partnering with medical, behavioral and dental providers in their journey to value-based care to make healthcare better for everyone. We go beyond EHR and PM. Our integrated solutions help increase clinical productivity, enrich the patient experience, and ensure healthy financial outcomes. We believe in better. Learn more at nextgen.com , and follow us on Facebook , Twitter , LinkedIn, YouTube and Instagram .

About Validic

Founded in 2010, Validic improves the quality of human life by building technology that makes personal data actionable. Validic provides the scalable digital health solutions used by leading health plans and providers, such as Kaiser Permanente, Partners Healthcare, Cleveland Clinic, and Humana, to deliver personalized member experiences for condition management, remote monitoring, and wellness promotion. With a platform-first approach, Validic creates operational efficiency through seamless workflow integrations at enterprise scale — with more than 5 million active users and 530 supported devices. Validic has recently been named the Best Overall Connected Healthcare Solution by MedTech Breakthrough and North American RPM Company of the Year by Frost and Sullivan. Validic is HIPAA-compliant, HITRUST CSF Certified®, and ISO-27001 certified for Information Security Management. Visit validic.com and follow @validic on Twitter to learn more.

Contact:

Evan Swerdfeger

P: 919.879.2324

E: [email protected]

SOURCE Validic

Related Links

https://validic.com

