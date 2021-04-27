Validic Earns Esteemed HITRUST CSF Certification

DURHAM, N.C., April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Validic®, provider of the industry's premier platform and solutions to orchestrate personal health data, today announced that its Validic Inform and Validic Impact solutions have earned certified status for information security by HITRUST®. Joining an elite group of organizations worldwide that have earned HITRUST CSF Certified® status, Validic has demonstrated that its solutions meet key regulatory and industry-defined requirements designed to mitigate risks and appropriately protect sensitive healthcare data.

"Validic clients and the patients they serve entrust us with their data. They have come to experience our technology as best-in-class, reliable and secure, which is further validated by our recent HITRUST CSF Certification," said Drew Schiller, CEO of Validic. "Achieving the certified status is a meaningful milestone, which validates the investments we've made over the years — in our platform's capabilities, our internal systems and our team — to put patients and their security first, ensuring the highest protection for sensitive data."

Hundreds of healthcare organizations across the United States are improving operational efficiency and health outcomes using Validic's scalable solutions. By securely and seamlessly delivering personal health data from over 500 home-use medical devices and wearables into existing clinical workflows, Validic's cutting-edge technology is driving a paradigm shift in virtual care and remote patient management that is meaningfully advancing healthcare.

"Providing clients with the confidence that can only be achieved through best-in-class data protection measures is a top priority, and the HITRUST CSF Certification, which leverages numerous other regulations and frameworks – such as HIPAA, ISO, NIST and COBIT – reinforces the sophistication of Validic's security and privacy controls," said David Hoover, CISSP, Associate Director, Data Privacy and Information Security, Validic. "We're pleased to be among the elite organizations that have earned this certification, completing a rigorous process that involved an end-to-end review of Validic's information technology systems, including cloud and data storage environments, platforms and applications."

The HITRUST CSF Certification process required Validic to prepare hundreds of unique security controls for critical evaluation by a third-party HITRUST Authorized External Assessor Organization, as well as complete a rigorous assessment by HITRUST. The evaluation expanded across 19 domains, including Validic's information protection program, risk management strategies and access controls. In addition to demonstrating that the highest quality safeguards are in place, through the HITRUST certification process, Validic showed how those protections will be routinely monitored, measured and updated.

"In today's ever-changing threat landscape, HITRUST is continually innovating to find new and creative approaches to address challenges," said Jeremy Huval, Chief Innovation Officer, HITRUST. "Validic's HITRUST CSF Certification is evidence that they are at the forefront of industry best practices for information risk management and compliance."

Connect with Validic

Read our blog: https://validic.com/blog/

Follow us on Twitter:@validic

Find us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/validic/

About Validic

Since 2010, Validic has helped healthcare organizations access and operationalize personal health data for virtual engagement and remote monitoring programs. Validic's scalable, secure solutions help improve operational efficiency and health outcomes by delivering data from hundreds of home health devices seamlessly into existing clinical workflows, such as the Electronic Health Record (EHR) or patient application.

Providing solutions for top health plans and leading health systems organizations globally, such as Kaiser Permanente, Humana, Mass General Brigham, Cleveland Clinic, and more. Validic has amassed an industry-leading reputation for superior, seamless technology and best-in-class support. Most recently, Validic was awarded the Customer Value Leadership Award in Remote Patient Monitoring from Frost & Sullivan and the MedTech Breakthrough Award for Best Overall Connected Healthcare Solution. The Validic solutions are HIPAA-compliant, ISO-27001 Certified for Information Security Management, and HITRUST CSF Certified for Information Security.

Learn more about Validic at https://validic.com/ and follow Validic on Twitter at @validic.

Validic Contact:

Ash Needham

[email protected]

919-423-0233

SOURCE Validic

Related Links

https://validic.com

