Validic, Humana Collaboration Targets Growing Accessibility, Connectivity of Health Incentive Programs

DURHAM, N.C., TRENTON, N.J. and LOUISVILLE, Ky., Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Humana Inc., a leading health and well-being company, and Validic™, the market leader in platforms and solutions for personal health data, announced today their collaboration to bolster device connectivity and the use of data in Humana's Go365® wellness and rewards program.

The partnership offers Humana's members the opportunity to connect hundreds of wearables, health apps, and in-home medical devices to their program. From high-end, high-tech smartwatches to low-cost, medically necessary blood glucose monitors, the Validic-Humana collaboration enables millions of members to connect their health technologies to their wellness program, including a growing number of Medicare and Medicaid beneficiaries. The partnership increases access to Go365® by Humana, an innovative and effective wellness solution that engages and incentivizes its members to achieve their best health.

A true bring-your-own-device (BYOD) approach ensures members are able to more deeply engage in the program using their own device or a smartphone app of their choice. Offering equitable and diverse options for engagement is crucial, considering 96 percent of the U.S. population today has a smartphone and 35% of wearable owners today have a device that is not manufactured by one of the top five wearable vendors. This BYOD approach enables more members to participate and engage in Humana's wellness program, regardless of technology preference, tech savvy, or ability to afford a high-end device.

"We are proud to provide programs that support people in their journey to better health," said Jeff Reid, senior vice president of Humana Wellness Solutions. "In broadening the accessibility of Go365 – both in terms of connectivity and membership – we enable more people, including those with differing socioeconomic backgrounds or health challenges, to achieve better health in a premier wellness program."

With strong educational content and deep personalization, Go365 aims to fundamentally change lifestyle behaviors to reduce the risk of chronic conditions. The proven program offers activity challenges and rewards tailored to the individual as a means to meet the member where they are in their health journey.

"This collaboration is about focusing resources on populations that require more attention, and giving support to individuals that need a continuous partner in their health. The work between Humana and Validic is about empowering people with the tools and freedom to live better and healthier lives," said Validic CEO Drew Schiller.

Humana and Validic plan to expand the devices and data points available in Go365 to address additional health barriers, such as nutrition, smoking cessation, mental health and more. Learn more about how Humana's Go365 program reduces healthcare costs or how Validic is working to improve the quality of human life by making personal data actionable.

About Validic

Validic guides healthcare and wellness organizations through the technical complexities associated with accessing and integrating personal health data. Validic's scalable, secure solutions help healthcare and wellness organizations improve outcomes, costs, and operational efficiency by delivering data from hundreds of home health devices seamlessly into existing clinical workflows, health applications, or wellness programs.

To find out why organizations, like Humana, are partnering with Validic to create more data-driven and integrative healthcare experiences, visit validic.com or follow Validic on Twitter at @validic.

About Go365

Go365® is a wellness and rewards program. Go365 is deeply rooted in behavioral economics and actuarial science, and serves more than 5 million members nationwide. By integrating rewards with health, Go365 provides tools and support to help members live healthier lives and reduce healthcare costs.

For more information Go365, please visit the company's website at Go365.com.

About Humana

Humana Inc. is committed to helping our millions of medical and specialty members achieve their best health. Our successful history in care delivery and health plan administration is helping us create a new kind of integrated care with the power to improve health and well-being and lower costs. Our efforts are leading to a better quality of life for people with Medicare, families, individuals, military service personnel, and communities at large.

To accomplish that, we support physicians and other health care professionals as they work to deliver the right care in the right place for their patients, our members. Our range of clinical capabilities, resources and tools – such as in-home care, behavioral health, pharmacy services, data analytics and wellness solutions – combine to produce a simplified experience that makes health care easier to navigate and more effective.

