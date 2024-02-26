Validic integrates Smart Meter cellular-enabled health devices into personalized care platform

DURHAM, N.C., Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Validic Inc., a market-leading digital health and personalized care company, continues to expand its personalized care solution with the integration of Smart Meter cellular devices. This integration gives patients and clinicians participating in Validic-powered remote monitoring programs the option of using cellular-enabled monitoring devices supplied by Smart Meter, a leading connected health solution supplier to a growing nationwide network of customers.

Smart Meter, with its proprietary cellular FDA-registered monitoring devices, provides a convenient solution for clinicians and patients to consistently monitor vital signs at home, aiding in better healthcare management. Their range of devices includes blood pressure monitors, glucose meters, pulse oximeters, and weight scales, all designed to simplify the process of tracking health metrics. Smart Meter focuses on offering remote monitoring solutions tailored to address prevalent chronic conditions such as diabetes, hypertension, COPD, COVID-19, congestive heart failure, and weight-related diseases.

"Our proprietary cellular-enabled monitoring tools simplify health monitoring for clinicians and patients in remote care management programs, allowing them to focus on managing their health," stated Bill Bassett, chief marketing officer of Smart Meter. "By empowering individuals with easy-to-use tools for regular health monitoring, we aim to enhance patient care and well-being."

Validic's personalized care solution integrates patient-generated health data from wearables and home health devices into the electronic health record, giving clinicians and patients a complete view of health status that incorporates data collected continuously, not just the data available during an appointment. They can have more meaningful and informed conversations about a patient's health situation and use all the data available to personalize care and treatment.

The addition of Smart Meter cellular-enabled home health devices brings an added layer of health equity into the Validic platform by lowering technology literacy barriers.

"Technology should be so easy to use that it becomes invisible to the person using it," said Validic CEO Drew Schiller. "The addition of Smart Meter cellular-enabled health monitoring devices to our platform offers another option to help people, particularly those challenged with serious chronic health conditions, focus on improving health and living their best lives."

Representatives from Validic and Smart Meter will be available at ViVE, booth #2418 to demo the device connectivity and integration into the Validic platform. Stop by during regular booth hours, or schedule a private meeting to learn more.

For more information about using Smart Meter cellular-enabled connected health devices with your Validic-powered health programs, submit a request to [email protected] .

About Validic

Founded in 2010, Validic Inc. is a digital health and personalized care company devoted to our mission of improving the quality of human life by making personal data actionable. With the world's largest health IoT platform and EHR-embedded application, we help healthcare organizations give every person tailored interventions and personalized care, improving healthcare efficiency and delivery, and empowering people to play an active role in their health and well-being. Visit Validic.com and follow @Validic on X and LinkedIN to learn more.

About Smart Meter

Smart Meter is the number one supplier of Remote Patient Monitoring ("RPM") solutions to a nationwide network of SmartPartners™ who are transforming patient care. Millions of vital health data readings are reliably delivered across our secure platform, enabling SmartPartners™ to provide real-time, better-informed health care. The proprietary, patient-friendly, cellular, FDA-registered monitoring devices are connected to an exclusive AT&T 4/5G private data network to ensure an engaging patient experience for improved adherence. For more information, visit SmartMeterRPM.com.

