Validic Launches HealthBridge Express to Deliver Custom, Pre-Paired Device Kits and Tablets to Members

Today, 60% of the U.S. population has at least one chronic condition, a number that is expected to rise over the next several years. To help patients and providers manage this surge, more home health care programs are needed. A recent review published in BMJ Open reinforced the use of continuous care models to best manage chronic conditions. The review found RPM programs reduced acute care needs, such as hospitalizations, length of stay, and emergency department utilization, in nearly half of the studies included.

With HealthBridge Express, everything a patient needs to participate in their condition management program will arrive at their home, ready to use out of the box. The customized kits include a cellular-enabled tablet and pre-connected home-use medical devices that require no WiFi connection, account set up, or Bluetooth pairing. The member simply needs to input their secure, unique pin — delivered by their provider — to activate their account, start their program, and initiate the flow of data.

"No chronic condition management program is one-size-fits-all, and onboarding shouldn't be either. By incorporating device fulfillment into our solutions and a no-setup, out-of-the-box kit, we help our clients scale digital health across conditions, populations, and programs," said Brian Carter, Chief Operating Officer of Validic. "At Validic, our vision for the future of healthcare is to facilitate continuous relationships between people and their care teams that happen in the background of life. HealthBridge Express extends this effort by allowing onboarding to be as passive and easy as the programs it powers."

With the release of HealthBridge Express, Validic offers a complete range of deployment options for condition management programs, from bring-your-own-device support with more than 500 connected devices to a curated, ready-to-use kit sent directly to the member or patient.

The Express feature requires the use of the Validic Impact remote monitoring solution and accompanying member experience app, HealthBridge, which comes pre-configured on the member's tablet. HealthBridge Express was designed to support the use of any third-party device logistics and supply chain partner, with pre-existing integrations to Trapollo and iRedeemHealth. The pre-provisioned device kits will arrive at the patient's home set up and ready to start using. HealthBridge Express is available in English and Spanish.

To learn more about how Validic HealthBridge Express creates seamless onboarding experiences, visit: https://validic.com/solutions/mobile-solutions/#healthbridge

Read our blog: https://validic.com/blog/

Follow us on Twitter: @validic

Find us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/validic/

Visit our learning center: https://validic.com/learning-center/

About Validic

Since 2010, Validic has helped healthcare organizations access and operationalize personal health data for virtual engagement and remote monitoring programs. Validic's scalable, secure solutions help improve operational efficiency and health outcomes by delivering data from hundreds of home health devices seamlessly into existing clinical workflows, such as the Electronic Health Record (EHR) or patient application. With Validic's newest product launch, the company offers a standalone web-application for remote patient monitoring and a member-facing mobile application that require no integration.

Providing solutions for healthcare organizations globally, such as Kaiser Permanente, Partners Healthcare, Cleveland Clinic, Humana, and more, Validic has amassed an industry-leading reputation for superior, seamless technology and best-in-class support. Most recently, Validic was awarded the Customer Value Leadership Award in Remote Patient Monitoring from Frost & Sullivan and the Best Overall Connected Health Solution from MedTech Breakthrough. The Validic solution is HIPAA-compliant, HITRUST CSF Certified®, and ISO-27001 certified for Information Security Management.

Learn more about Validic at https://validic.com/ and follow Validic on Twitter at @validic.

Validic Media Contact:

Evan Swerdfeger

[email protected]

919.879.2324

SOURCE Validic

Related Links

https://validic.com

