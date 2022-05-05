Validic Named "Best Connected Health Platform" in 2022 MedTech Breakthrough Awards Program

Annual Awards Program Recognizes Outstanding Health & Medical Technology Products and Companies

DURHAM, N.C., May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Validic® Inc., a leading provider of digital health and remote care solutions, today announced that its Validic® Inform digital health platform was selected as winner of the "Best Connected Health Platform" award in the sixth annual MedTech Breakthrough Awards program conducted by MedTech Breakthrough , an independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global health and medical technology market. Validic was previously recognized with two "Best Overall Connected Healthcare Solution" awards.

As healthcare's first and largest IoT platform providing access to personal health data, Validic provides organizations with a single connection point for ingesting data from hundreds of connected data sources in near-real-time. The Validic® digital health platform powers the access, standardization and integration of personal health data from the largest ecosystem of connected apps and devices in the healthcare industry, enabling improved remote care, preventive wellness and continuous monitoring programs.

Users authorize healthcare and wellness organizations to collect and use their device-generated data within the organization's application, platform, clinical system or data warehouse. With integrated data from 530 consumer and clinical sources, organizations can monitor, measure and derive valuable insights into their members' outcomes, engagement and adherence with a particular program.

The platform also supports a bring-your-own-device (BYOD) strategy, meaning companies can integrate activity, sleep, vitals or biometric data regardless of device manufacturer or connectivity. The Validic® Inform platform also offers an API that delivers standardized, normalized data via a secure, HIPAA-compliant connection from wearables, health apps and in-home medical devices.

"Many personal and home health devices are still not wirelessly connected, and this data is often inaccessible to the clinician outside of the clinic," said James Johnson, managing director, MedTech Breakthrough. "Validic overcomes this connectivity barrier with a truly scalable solution designed to enable a simple, standardized connection between healthcare organizations and their end users' mobile health apps and home monitoring devices. The Validic® Inform platform is leveraged by organizations with dozens to millions of connected users as a way to standardize data from disparate sources and enable better user engagement, behavior change and outcomes – and we are thrilled to congratulate the entire Validic team on being a 2022 MedTech Breakthrough award winner."

The mission of the MedTech Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of health and medical technology categories, including Telehealth, Clinical Administration, Patient Engagement, Electronic Health Records (EHR), Virtual Care, Medical Devices, Medical Data and many more. This year's program attracted more than 3,900 nominations from over 15 different countries throughout the world.

"We're honored to receive this award from MedTech Breakthrough," said Drew Schiller, Validic CEO and co-founder. "At Validic, we are hyper-focused on improving the quality of life by making personal data actionable for patients and providers. The personal data we generate every day matters the most to our health but is considered the least in healthcare. We're changing that by deeply integrating our technology solutions into the clinical workflow and giving providers access to critical health information exactly when they need it. For the first time ever, personal health data is a first-class citizen of the EHR so that providers can have more meaningful conversations with their patients."

With more than five million connected users and billions of data transactions monthly, Validic® Inform can scale with organizations as they grow.

About Validic

Founded in 2010, Validic® Inc. is a digital health and remote care company devoted to our mission of improving the quality of human life by making personal data actionable. We built the world's largest health IoT platform to transform personal data into insights and actions that improve healthcare delivery, strengthen relationships and empower people to play an active role in their health and well-being.

Leading healthcare providers, health plans and health IT companies, such as Kaiser Permanente, Mass General Brigham, Cleveland Clinic, Mayo Clinic and CVS Health, use our solutions to deliver high-touch and personalized chronic condition management, remote care and support for healthy living. With a platform intentionally built to support a broad digital health strategy and scale across populations and conditions, Validic supports the largest RPM program in the country at Kaiser Permanente, with more than 250,000 enrolled patients since its inception and 6,000 referring providers. Our digital health platform has more than 5 million active users and 530+ supported devices. Our remote care solution is available as a standard integration in the Epic App Orchard and Cerner marketplace.

Validic was named Best Overall Connected Healthcare Solution by MedTech Breakthrough and North American RPM Company of the Year by Frost and Sullivan. Validic is HIPAA-compliant, HITRUST CSF Certified®, and ISO-27001 certified for Information Security Management. Visit Validic.com and follow @Validic on Twitter and LinkedIn to learn more.

About MedTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the MedTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in medical and health related technology companies, products, services and people. The MedTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough health and medical companies and products in categories that include Patient Engagement, mHealth, Health & Fitness, Clinical Administration, Healthcare IoT, Medical Data, Healthcare Cybersecurity and more. For more information visit MedTechBreakthrough.com .

Validic Media Contact:

Evan Swerdfeger

[email protected]

919.879.2324

SOURCE Validic