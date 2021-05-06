Validic Named Best Connected Healthcare Solution

DURHAM, N.C., May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Validic® , provider of the industry's premier platform and solutions to orchestrate personal health data, today announced that its Validic Inform solution is the winner of the "Best Overall Connected Healthcare Solution" award by MedTech Breakthrough . Validic's award-winning health data platform, Validic Inform, offers access to the largest ecosystem of home-use medical devices, wearables, and consumer health apps on the market.

Since 2013, Validic's technology has made personal health data actionable and meaningful for people and their care providers. Health organizations are using these data to develop personalized member health experiences, support timely clinical interventions, and create robust population datasets. Validic has demonstrated its market-leading approach and success with some of the largest and most innovative healthcare organizations in the U.S., including seven of the ten largest commercial health plans, three of the top five leading cancer centers, several prominent integrated delivery networks (IDNs), and enterprising giants in direct-to-consumer wellness and retail health.

As healthcare services continue to move out of the hospital and into the home, Validic has experienced exponential growth while powering the rapid scale of digital health programs.

Through Validic's platform, over five million lives are actively connected to more than 500 integrated devices, such as blood glucose meters, blood pressure monitors, pulse oximeters, weight scales, smartwatches and wearables, nutrition applications, and other health and medical technologies.

"We are honored that Validic has again been recognized as the best-in-class platform for personal health data. For nearly a decade, we have forged relationships and connections to the leading home-use medical devices, wearables, and health apps to power better health and wellness programs, care delivery, and population health management," said Drew Schiller, CEO, Validic. "Validic's ability to make personal health data actionable and meaningful for our clients and the people we serve is unmatched."

With solutions that offer analytics, notifications and alerts, visualizations, and reporting, Validic provides the most comprehensive offering for transforming patient engagement and personalizing care delivery strategies using patient-generated health data (PGHD).

"Personalized care is a key theme we saw in our analysis of the digital health market this year, with data serving as the key in empowering providers to derive and analyze meaningful personalized insights. This year's program attracted more than 3,850 nominations from over 17 different countries," said James Johnson, managing director, MedTech Breakthrough. "Validic is delivering a breakthrough connected platform in this area, offering the right insights to support the right actions. We are proud to award Validic with our 'Best Overall Connected Healthcare Solution' award for 2021 and congratulate the entire Validic team on their well-deserved industry recognition."

About Validic

Since 2010, Validic has helped healthcare organizations access and operationalize personal health data for virtual engagement and remote monitoring programs. Validic's scalable, secure solutions help improve operational efficiency and health outcomes by delivering data from hundreds of home health devices seamlessly into existing clinical workflows, such as the Electronic Health Record (EHR) or patient application. With Validic's newest product launch, the company offers a standalone web-application for remote patient monitoring that requires no integration.

Providing solutions for healthcare organizations globally, such as Kaiser Permanente, Partners Healthcare, Cleveland Clinic, Humana, NTT Docomo, and more, Validic has amassed an industry-leading reputation for superior, seamless technology and best-in-class support. Most recently, Validic was awarded the Customer Value Leadership Award in Remote Patient Monitoring from Frost & Sullivan and the Best Overall Connected Health Solution from MedTech Breakthrough. The Validic solution is HIPAA-compliant, HITRUST CSF Certified®, and ISO-27001 certified for Information Security Management.

About MedTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the MedTech Breakthrough Awards program is an independent program devoted to honoring excellence in medical and health related technology companies, products, services and people. The MedTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough health and medical companies and products in categories that include Patient Engagement, mHealth, Health & Fitness, Clinical Administration, Healthcare IoT, Medical Data, Healthcare Cybersecurity and more. For more information, visit MedTechBreakthrough.com .

