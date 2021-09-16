Validic Named RPM Company of the Year for North America

DURHAM, N.C., Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Market research firm Frost & Sullivan today honored Validic® with the 2021 North America Company of the Year Award after an extensive analysis of the remote patient monitoring (RPM) market. The award recognizes Validic's market-leading capabilities for providing secure solutions to manage personal health data at scale. Validic's solutions support over 530 unique devices, 5 million monthly active users, and multiple device and workflow protocols to meet the evolving needs of healthcare organizations and the people they serve.

"We're honored to be named the 2021 North America Company of the Year for remote patient monitoring. As a company that enables remote care, the past year has been an opportunity for our team to drive further toward our mission with renewed passion and purpose. Our team is laser-focused on providing best in class capabilities for our clients and the people who trust us with their health, and it's a privilege to see that hard work recognized," said Drew Schiller, CEO and Co-Founder at Validic.

Frost & Sullivan released a report alongside the announcement, recognizing Validic as providing a market-leading suite of digital health solutions for remote patient monitoring, chronic condition management, and personalized population health management. The report details how Validic supports a uniquely scalable approach to digital health, enabling a complete range of deployment options for condition management programs across acuity and population types. With Validic, organizations can power small low-and-no-integration RPM programs, all the way to deeply embedded, enterprise-wide RPM deployments.

"The company's solutions reduce the need for physicians to analyze data and eliminate inefficient and redundant manual tasks within care management. Its proprietary data standardization process is highly scalable and customizable. It can be seamlessly integrated with any system, expanding to millions of connected users and processing innumerable data transactions every month," said Kaustubh Savant, Senior Industry Analyst at Frost & Sullivan. "Overall, Validic's advanced platform provides high value to physicians and patients alike, enabling proactive and prioritized care interventions to reduce readmissions, thereby improving operational efficiency and clinical outcomes."

With the recent announcement of Validic HealthBridge™ Express , Validic has given healthcare organizations even more tools to meet the needs of their patients. Validic solutions support options for a 100% bring-your-own-device model, a ready-to-use kit model that ships the program to the patient, and hybrid approaches in between. These options allow for matching the right expense and deployment models to the right patient across the enterprise. Frost & Sullivan analysts found Validic's onboarding options and seamless workflow integrations contributed to robust and efficient programs for monitoring continuous personal health data, including blood pressure, blood oxygen saturation, body temperature, heart rate, and blood glucose levels, from personal health devices in near real time.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan analysts compare market participants and measure performance through extensive primary and secondary research to present the Company of the Year award to the organization that demonstrates excellence in its field. Frost & Sullivan awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development.

Founded in 2010, Validic improves the quality of human life by building technology that makes personal data actionable. Validic provides the scalable digital health solutions used by leading health plans and providers, such as Kaiser Permanente, Partners Healthcare, Cleveland Clinic, and Humana, to deliver personalized member experiences for condition management, remote monitoring, and wellness promotion. With a platform-first approach, Validic creates operational efficiency through seamless workflow integrations at enterprise scale — with more than 5 million active users and 530 supported devices. Validic has recently been named the Best Overall Connected Healthcare Solution by MedTech Breakthrough and North American RPM Company of the Year by Frost and Sullivan. Validic is HIPAA-compliant, HITRUST CSF Certified®, and ISO-27001 certified for Information Security Management.

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

