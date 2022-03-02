Validic software now available on Epic App Orchard

DURHAM, N.C., March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Validic® today announced that its award-winning remote patient monitoring (RPM) platform, Validic Impact , is available on the Epic App Orchard . Through the App Orchard, organizations using Epic can easily integrate Validic's solution into their existing user workflow.

"We are excited to offer Validic Impact through the App Orchard. Our most successful partners know that embedding remote data and alerts in the clinical workflow is key to achieving program adoption and scale. The ability to deliver the right personal health data at the right time to clinicians' fingertips is now easier than ever for our users," said Drew Schiller, Validic CEO and co-founder.

Validic Impact takes a platform-first approach to RPM and condition management. Clinicians and care teams leverage streamlined workflows and access to comprehensive patient data in one place with the EHR-integrated module. Care teams configure Impact to fit their needs and create customized, real-time rules to support their standards of care. Seamless enrollment, triage, and review save time and drive rapid clinician adoption. Validic also gives patients the device options they need with the availability of pre-configured device kits and bring-your-own-device (BYOD).

"Organizations of all sizes can create and scale RPM programs and offer meaningful, continuous, and personalized care for everyone," said Schiller.

About Validic

Founded in 2010, Validic improves the quality of human life by building technology that makes personal data actionable. Validic provides the scalable digital health solutions used by leading health plans and providers, such as Kaiser Permanente, Mass General Brigham, Cleveland Clinic, and Humana, to deliver personalized member experiences for condition management, remote monitoring, and wellness promotion. With a platform-first approach, Validic creates operational efficiency through seamless workflow integrations at enterprise scale — with more than 5 million active users and 530 supported devices. Validic has recently been named the Best Overall Connected Healthcare Solution by MedTech Breakthrough and North American RPM Company of the Year by Frost and Sullivan. Validic is HIPAA-compliant, HITRUST CSF Certified®, and ISO-27001 certified for Information Security Management. Visit validic.com and follow @validic on Twitter to learn more.

Validic Media Contact:

Evan Swerdfeger

[email protected]

919.879.2324

Epic and App Orchard are trademarks or registered trademarks of Epic Systems Corporation.

SOURCE Validic