Validic to distribute Withings cellular devices

DURHAM, N.C., Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Validic Inc., a market-leading digital health and personalized care company, and Withings Health Solutions, a global leader of innovative and patient-centric connected devices, have signed an agreement for the sale and distribution of Withings cellular devices through Validic's subsidiary, Validic Logistics LLC.

Validic Logistics will sell and distribute the Withings Body Pro, a cellular smart scale, and Withings BPM Connect Pro, a cellular blood pressure monitor to health systems and healthcare providers using connected health devices to remotely monitor patients with chronic health conditions like hypertension, diabetes, and congestive heart failure.

With built-in cellular connectivity and consistent, continuous, and reliable measurements, care teams can make informed and timely treatment decisions while offering an easy and seamless experience to their patients. These cellular devices come equipped with seamless WiFi and Bluetooth fallback options, ensuring that every patient can participate in a health management program, even if they live in a cellular dead zone.

Validic Logistics provides comprehensive device logistics and support services, including device fulfillment, setup, configuration, reverse logistics, and 1-800 technical support for clinicians and patients. The addition of the Withings cellular and smart devices expands the availability and breadth of devices offered to support patients enrolled in remote monitoring and chronic condition management programs. In 2023, Validic Logistics shipped 462,524 devices and received 516,231 devices at its warehouse facility.

"We are pleased to expand our relationship with Withings Health Solutions, who has been a partner since 2013, by becoming an official distributor of Withings smart devices," said Validic CEO and Co-founder Drew Schiller. "Their commitment to quality, health equity, and an engaging user experience aligns with our mission to improve the quality of life by making personal data actionable through offering end-to-end EHR-integrated technology, support service, and device logistics capabilities."

"Over the last decade, our collaboration with Validic has provided the healthcare industry access to high-quality patient-generated data. Our shared goal has always been to streamline our partners' access to cutting-edge devices and data which is why we are excited to be an integral part of Validic Logistics - a collaboration that continues to simplify this access," said Antoine Robiliard, VP of Withings Health Solutions.

About Validic

Founded in 2010, Validic Inc. is a digital health and personalized care company devoted to our mission of improving the quality of human life by making personal data actionable. With the world's largest health IoT platform and EHR-embedded application, we help healthcare organizations give every person tailored interventions and personalized care, improving healthcare efficiency and delivery, and empowering people to play an active role in their health and well-being. Visit Validic.com and follow @Validic on X and LinkedIN to learn more.

About Withings Health Solutions

Health Solutions is a dedicated division of connected health leader Withings serving healthcare professionals across chronic disease management, remote patient monitoring, clinical research and more. Its mission is to bridge the gap between patients and their care teams by continuously and effortlessly providing healthcare professionals with medical-grade data generated by patients from an ecosystem of connected devices. Withings ecosystem includes connected scales, blood pressure monitors, an advanced sleep system, a smart temporal thermometer and hybrid smartwatches, which all provide the richest array of accurate real-world data. It also includes data connectivity options as well as a remote patient monitoring platform. For more than a decade, Withings has built an expertise in user experience, engagement and retention. Withings Health Solutions extends this expertise to the healthcare industry to remove friction in the patient's journey and allow for telehealth to expand. For more information, visit: www.withingshealthsolutions.com

Validic Media Contact:

Adrienne Rupp

603.312.9495

[email protected]

Withings Health Solutions Media Contact:

Sarah Smith

Tandem Marketing Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE Validic Inc