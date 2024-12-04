ValidiFI Partners with DigiFi to Empower Lenders with Automated, Streamlined Credit Decisioning

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ValidiFI, Inc. , the leading provider of predictive bank account and payment intelligence to help validate bank accounts, detect fraud, and assess credit risk, announces a strategic integration with DigiFi , the financial industry's leading platform for automated digital lending.

As part of this integration, DigiFi will be adding ValidiFI's credit risk solutions including vIndex , vAccount , vAccount Plus , vFraud , and vCredit . These solutions will provide DigiFi's clients with seamless access to actionable insights, helping them make more accurate lending decisions, reduce friction in the lending process, and enhance fraud prevention.

"We're excited to partner with DigiFi to provide lenders with predictive bank account and payment intelligence tools for predictive risk assessment and fraud mitigation," said John Gordon, CEO of ValidiFI. "By integrating ValidiFI's data intelligence solutions, DigiFi clients can unlock higher conversion rates, improve operational efficiency, and make smarter lending decisions with confidence."

"DigiFi is dedicated to making digital lending faster and easier," said Joshua Jersey, CEO and Co-Founder of DigiFi. "We are excited to add ValidiFI as a valuable partner to our platform. With this addition, our clients will gain access to credit risk solutions that provide a comprehensive view of creditworthiness, enabling more predictive, automated decisions."

About ValidiFI

ValidiFI is the leading provider of predictive bank account and payment intelligence. Leveraging the Omni Platform, ValidiFI empowers organizations and financial institutions with actionable insights to help validate bank accounts, detect fraud, and assess credit risk. By analyzing the intricate connections between bank accounts, consumers, and payment performance, ValidiFI offers a more comprehensive view. ValidiFI serves as a trusted partner, unlocking the power of predictive bank account and payment intelligence through credentialled and non-credentialled solutions, enabling more confident transactions. For more information, visit validifi.com .

About DigiFi

DigiFi is an all-in-one loan origination system that streamlines the lending journey from application through funding, powering a best-in-class experience for borrowers and teams. DigiFi helps lenders break free from the limitations of inflexible legacy systems with a modern LOS that can be configured for any lending product, anywhere in the world. DigiFi-enabled lenders have processed more than $100B in loan applications. For more information, visit www.digifi.io.

