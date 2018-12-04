Validity Expands Executive Leadership Team with Appointment of Executive Vice President of Corporate Development and Chief Marketing Officer

BOSTON, Jan. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --Validity, a global leader in data quality and compliance, today announced the appointment of Derek Swaim as Executive Vice President of Corporate Development and Charlie Ungashick as Chief Marketing Officer. Joining Validity during a period of rapid growth and product development, the executives bring to Validity deep leadership experience and expertise from their prior roles at rapidly growing technology companies.

Derek Swaim, Executive Vice President of Corporate Development

Swaim's role in the company includes responsibility for all aspects of corporate development strategy and execution. He brings more than 20 years of investment banking and corporate transaction experience to Validity, including advising leading technology companies on strategic mergers and acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, and growth equity recapitalizations. Prior to joining the company, Swaim was a Managing Director at Aeris Partners, a provider of M&A advisory services to software, digital media, and business information companies. Previous roles include investment banking positions at Harris Williams, Broadview International, and Goldman Sachs.

"Validity continues to experience tremendous growth, and Derek's impressive track record of helping companies strategically identify and capitalize on new business opportunities will be a key driver of growth and market leadership as we move the company forward," said Mark Briggs, CEO of Validity.

Charlie Ungashick, Chief Marketing Officer

Leading the company's global marketing as Chief Marketing Officer is Charlie Ungashick. In his role as CMO, Ungashick will be responsible for marketing Validity and its products as well as sales development. He brings to the role extensive go-to-market expertise, as well as experience with both established enterprise software and emerging Software-as-a-Service companies. He previously served as CMO at Applause, PTC, and Globoforce, and held earlier roles in sales, marketing and product management.

"Charlie's expertise in marketing strategy in the technology space will be vital as we continue to expand our data integrity platform," said Briggs. "His marketing savvy will help us refine our go-to-market strategies, accelerate brand recognition, and drive business growth and revenue."

Used by more than 40,000 businesses, Validity's suite of data quality tools aid in tackling the complexities of data administration and help regain certainty with the integrity of their data assets.

About Validity

Validity is a leading global provider of data integrity and compliance offerings that tens of thousands of organizations worldwide rely on to trust their data. With highly-valued products including DemandTools, DupeBlocker, PeopleImport, and BriteVerify, Validity is empowering organizations worldwide to make better decisions that drive more leads, close more deals, and confidently plan for continued growth. For more information visit, https://www.validity.com and connect with us on LinkedIn and @TrustValidity .

PR Contact

Jessica Garcia

AM Public Relations for Validity

jgarcia@ampublicrelations.com

SOURCE Validity

Related Links

http://www.validity.com

