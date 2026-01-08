Validity Names Former Rapid7 CFO Tim Adams as Finance Chief, Promotes Matt Gore to CTO

Seasoned finance and technology executives reinforce scale of the company's AI-enabled email marketing success platform

BOSTON, Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Validity Inc., the leading provider of AI-enabled marketing success and customer data intelligence solutions, today announced two executive appointments: Tim Adams has joined the company as Chief Financial Officer, and Matt Gore has been promoted to Chief Technology Officer from SVP of Engineering.

"Tim and Matt strengthen our leadership team at a pivotal time for Validity," said Mark Briggs , Validity Founder, Chairman, and CEO. "For the last several years, we have invested heavily in our AI platform, which transforms the email marketing workflow by leveraging the largest proprietary and trusted email dataset in existence. Tim's experience scaling tech companies, paired with Matt's expertise in architecting complex systems and delivering customer-ready product innovation, positions us well to continue supporting thousands of the world's leading brands that rely on Validity daily as they navigate and capitalize on AI's digital marketing impact."

Adams brings over 30 years of finance leadership to Validity, with extensive experience guiding high-growth public and private companies across the technology, healthcare, and biotech sectors. Most recently, he served as CFO at Rapid7, where he led financial operations. Prior to Rapid7, Adams was CFO at several high-growth technology companies, including Demandware, athenahealth, and Cytyc. Throughout his career, Adams has guided organizations through IPOs, M&A transactions, capital raises, and numerous strategic financings.

"I've watched Validity grow from a CRM data quality leader into a full AI-driven email marketing success platform, and the Litmus acquisition was the final piece of that puzzle," said Adams. "The opportunity to help scale a company at this inflection point — with a clear product vision and strong market position — made this an easy decision."

Gore, who joined Validity earlier this year as part of its Litmus acquisition , has been promoted from SVP of Engineering to CTO. Prior to the acquisition, he served as Chief Product and Technology Officer at Litmus, where he helped shape the platform's product vision and technology strategy. Throughout his career, Gore has demonstrated a proven ability to attract technical talent, architect scalable engineering solutions, and foster high-performing teams through collaborative, hands-on leadership. In his expanded role, Gore will partner closely with Briggs and the Validity Board to further expand Validity's industry-leading AI marketing success platform and bring its agentic capabilities to partners across the global email ecosystem.

"For over 20 years, Validity has uniquely processed more than 2.5 billion data points daily across our platform, which represents the majority of the global commercial email traffic. This has provided us an exceptional position for continued innovation in AI capabilities that give marketers real-time insights and better campaign performance," said Gore. "I'm incredibly excited about the transformational workflow benefits that our AI platform brings to leading brands around the world — and the impact our platform and unique data assets will have on evolving the digital marketer's playbook for success."

