Validus Healthcare Network Helps Individuals Take Control of Their Healthcare Expenses

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Validus Healthcare Network announced today that it has launched ValidusRX.com - a powerful tool which combines a prescription savings card with an online drug price comparison system powered by RxCut®. This free tool enables shoppers to see the exact price they will pay for any medication at their local pharmacies, so they can discover maximum savings.

Prescription drug spending will grow faster than any other major medical good or service over the next decade, according to a projection from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. Prescription drug spending is forecast to grow at 6.3 percent per year, on average, between 2017 to 2026. Meanwhile, real earnings for full-time, year-round employees has been flat. The difference between rising healthcare costs and income discourages people from obtaining the healthcare services they need.

According to a Kaiser Family Foundation poll, 26% of people taking prescription medications have difficulty affording their medication. Validus Healthcare Network's leadership chose to step in and offer a solution that lowers costs without requiring membership, subscription fees or inconvenient coupons.

Validus Healthcare Network has fully integrated the RxCut® discount pharmacy card program because it's accepted at 64,000 pharmacies nationwide and entirely consistent with Validus Healthcare Network's mission to provide members with valuable healthcare services and benefits.

"Employers need to be able to provide their employees with every opportunity to combat rising healthcare costs and save money wherever possible," said Validus Healthcare Network's CEO, Christopher O'Hara. "Any time we're able to help drive down healthcare costs, we're accomplishing our goal. We're very happy to integrate this valuable solution into our health insurance and employee benefits plans."

The RxCut® card is generated by AxeRx, LLC. and will be distributed across the country. The program is unique because unlike other discount cards, it can provide substantial savings even to those with prescription benefits. The program was engineered in 2008 by Gerard Ferro after more than 28 years in benefit consulting and managed care network development. The company earns its revenue only when the member saves at the pharmacy, making it a truly performance-based offering.

Validus Healthcare Network (www.validushealth.com) provides turn-key, level-funded healthcare benefit programs to employers that reduce costs, increase productivity, and stabilize business practices through its captive insurance solution. Being privately owned allows us to put our clients first with aligned incentives, vertically integrated ancillary services, and experienced processing partners. For more information, contact Christopher O'Hara at 210-694-8485.

Our flagship pharmacy discount card, RxCut® was designed to help all Americans control the cost of their prescription medication. Our card is accepted at over 64,000 pharmacies including, major drug chains, supermarkets, box stores and independents. It works on all FDA approved brand and generic medication and even works for pet meds. We collect no personal information, so anyone can use the same card. Our goal is to bring adequate health care within the financial reach of everyone who needs it. Contact Al Branca for additional information at (856) 304-4874.

To print your free card or search for the best price on medications, visit www.validusrx.com

