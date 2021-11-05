Validus Power Announces Data Centre Expansion in Kapuskasing, Ontario

TORONTO, Nov. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Validus Power Corp. (VPC) is pleased to announce further expansion in Northern Ontario at a new site in Kapuskasing following the recent ground-breaking of the North Bay power plant and data centre. This project includes the construction and operation of a new 32,000 square foot High Performance Compute hosting facility, with the revitalization of the Kapuskasing combined cycle power plant, which Validus acquired earlier this year. As a part of an overall $100 million investment in Northern Ontario, Validus will re-open the 45MW plant under its modernization plan to gain additional operational efficiency and reduce emissions.

With active support from the Town of Kapuskasing, Validus anticipates this site to be fully operational by early spring, and will bring approximately 25 highly skilled jobs to the local economy including engineers, millwrights, and data centre technicians.

"This is really exciting for everyone involved and Kapuskasing is an ideal location for us. Reinvesting in Canada and specifically Ontario's north is a natural fit," said Todd Shortt, President and CEO of Validus Power. "A data centre designed for high performance compute with steady reliable power fits well in a cool climate if you want to promote maximum operational efficiency."

"Northern Ontario is the future of Ontario. With that being said, we are extremely excited to announce the first phase of this project with Validus," said Kapuskasing Mayor David Plourde. "Bringing new and diverse jobs to the area is great for the economy and community overall. Also, incorporating our continuing reforestation program with Validus' ESG initiatives is very synergistic."

About Validus Power Corp.

Validus is a global leader in advanced power solutions and lifecycle management working with industry, communities, and energy markets. By emphasising sustainable innovation and total efficiency, Validus maximizes the environmental and economic performance of next generation power plants.

www.validuspower.com

SOURCE Validus Power Corp.