Valimail Accelerates With Series C Investment From Insight Partners

NATIONAL HARBOR, Md., June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GARTNER SECURITY AND RISK MANAGEMENT SUMMIT — Valimail, a leading provider of trust-based anti-phishing technologies designed to stop fake email, announced a $45 million Series C investment from Insight Partners today.

Combined with previous investments from Tenaya Capital, Shasta Ventures, Bloomberg Beta, and Flybridge Capital Partners, Valimail has now raised a total of $84 million in funding since its founding in 2015.

"Phishing and business email compromise (BEC) attacks are on the rise around the world and the losses have mounted into the billions. It's clear that other email security technologies have not solved this urgent global problem," said Thomas Krane, Vice President at Insight. "Valimail's Trust Layer represents a fundamentally better approach to solving this crisis of fake sender identities. What's more, Valimail's exceptional customer loyalty is a vivid confirmation of their capabilities. We're excited to partner with Valimail as they accelerate their global expansion."

At its root, the ongoing phishing crisis is based on the lack of identity authentication: When opening an email, it is difficult to be sure who it really came from. This opens up an attack vector that criminals increasingly exploit: Impersonation. Because existing email security solutions focus on the content or behavior of a message rather than the sender's identity, these impersonation attacks often slip through existing defenses.

Valimail, by contrast, offers a platform that is purpose-built for validating sender identity, both for inbound and outbound email. The resulting Trust Layer™ ensures that enterprises can trust the email coming into their inboxes, and their customers and partners can trust the email sent by them. Paired with existing email security solutions, Valimail's Trust Layer provides unprecedented protection against phishing.

"By delivering the world's first fully-automated, identity-based solution for protecting email, we are transforming the way the global enterprise thinks about email security," said Valimail CEO and co-founder Alexander García-Tobar. "In short, we are delivering trust – we make enterprise email trustworthy, both for inbound and outbound messages. We've earned the trust of the industry, with major partnerships and key roles in email standards committees. And we are proud that we've also earned the trust of our customers, with a perfect 100% customer retention rate since our founding and a contractual guarantee to get our clients to enforcement."

Valimail recently expanded its network of VARs, SIs, and email security vendors, including a global partnership with Symantec, which is now actively selling a joint email authentication solution to customers worldwide. Valimail also partnered with Microsoft to provide a unique email visibility product to Microsoft Office 365 customers.

Valimail continues to drive industry efforts against phishing, with leadership roles in the IETF and numerous global email standards-setting bodies developing next-generation email authentication standards including DMARC 2.0, ARC, and BIMI.

Valimail will use the funding to accelerate the expansion of its product offering, partnerships, and global footprint.

About Insight Partners

Insight Partners is a leading global venture capital and private equity firm investing in high-growth technology and software companies that are driving transformative change in their industries. Founded in 1995, Insight currently has over $20 billion of assets under management and has cumulatively invested in more than 300 companies worldwide. Our mission is to find, fund, and work successfully with visionary executives, providing them with practical, hands-on growth expertise to foster long-term success. Across our people and our portfolio, we encourage a culture around a core belief: growth equals opportunity. For more information on Insight and all its investments, visit www.insightpartners.com or follow us on Twitter @insightpartners.

About Valimail

Valimail is delivering trust with a fully automated anti-phishing technology driving the global trustworthiness of digital communications. Valimail's Trust Layer™ is the only complete platform for stopping fake email, protecting brands, and helping ensure compliance. Since its founding in 2015, the company has maintained unprecedented customer loyalty with 100% retention. Valimail authenticates billions of messages a month for some of the world's biggest companies, including Uber, Fannie Mae, WeWork, and the U.S. Agency for International Development. For more information, visit www.Valimail.com.

