Valimail Achieves SOC 2 Type 2 Certification

Companies that complete an annual SOC 2 examination are able to demonstrate a substantially higher level of assurance and operational visibility than those companies who do not.

The completion of the SOC 2 Type 2 examination exemplifies Valimail's commitment to creating and maintaining the most stringent controls needed to ensure the highest quality and security of email authentication services for their customers. The company previously achieved SOC 2 Type 1 compliance and is Privacy Shield certified.

"As a company whose business is restoring trust to email, it's imperative that our customers can trust Valimail's platform itself," said Valimail co-founder and CTO Peter Goldstein. "By following industry best practices like SOC 2, we can give customers the confidence that any data we handle is as secure as possible. In addition, Valimail's technology does not require us to handle any personally identifiable information (PII), streamlining use cases, like GDPR, where stringent privacy controls are necessary."

The examination was performed by 360 Advanced, Inc., a full-service IT assurance, compliance, and security firm that specializes in integrated compliance solutions, including conducting SOC examinations. The Service Auditor's Report includes a detailed description of Valimail's controls and an independent assessment of whether the controls are placed in operation, suitably designed, and operating effectively. To receive a copy of the Service Auditor's Report, or for any further questions, please contact Valimail senior security engineer Eric Holtzclaw at compliance@valimail.com.

