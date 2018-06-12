Valimail Joins Symantec Technology Integration Partner Program

As part of Symantec TIPP, Valimail can leverage an open ecosystem which includes a complete API framework, as well as integration with the Symantec Integrated Cyber Defense Platform. Valimail and Symantec will build integrated solutions that best service customers and help protect them from security threats. Valimail also has access to Symantec technology, tools, and support, resulting in integrated solutions delivered to market faster and more efficiently.

"We're excited to integrate with Symantec's technology and offer customers our pioneering automated email authentication platform," said Steve Mock, vice president of business development for Valimail. "Valimail Enforce, with its patented InstantSPF™ technology, gives customers the ability to start collecting data and gaining visibility into their email ecosystems almost immediately, and get the impersonation protection and deliverability benefits that DMARC enforcement provides within months instead of years."

"In the cloud generation, it's important for companies to work with an open ecosystem to reduce the potential risk of fragmentation that can result in increased vulnerabilities and high operating costs," said Peter Doggart, vice president of Business Development at Symantec. "By integrating with the latest, advanced security technologies, our partners can help protect their customers and data from threats. With the Symantec Technology Integration Partner Program, we've made our Integrated Cyber Defense Platform open for integration in order to develop deep technical integrations. Together, we can make a positive impact and help make the world a safer place from cyber threats."



Learn more about the Technology Integration Partner Program HERE.

About Valimail

Valimail is the trusted leader in automated email authentication, with a comprehensive platform for anti-impersonation, brand protection, and anti-fraud defense. Valimail's patented, standards-compliant technology provides an unrivaled, fully automated solution for DMARC enforcement to stop phishing attacks, improve deliverability, provide comprehensive visibility of legitimate as well as unauthorized email senders, and protect organizations' reputations. Valimail authenticates billions of messages a month for some of the world's biggest companies, in finance, government, transportation, health care, manufacturing, media, technology, and more. Valimail is based in San Francisco. For more information visit www.Valimail.com.



