Valimail Recognized for Customer Service Excellence

SAN FRANCISCO, May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Valimail, the world's leading provider of anti-phishing technologies to stop fake email and restore trust to communications, announced it has won the 2019 Excellence in Customer Service Award presented by Business Intelligence Group.

"Valimail has retained 100% of its customers to date — a feat that very few cloud companies can tout after four years. The secret to our success is actually pretty simple: We deliver a rock-solid product, we don't oversell or exaggerate our capabilities, and our customer success team is dedicated to ensuring complete customer satisfaction," said Valimail CEO and co-founder Alexander García-Tobar. "We're proud to be recognized by the Business Intelligence Group for our commitment to delivering real value, delighting our customers, and enabling organizations to trust their email by using our solutions."

Valimail's products offer protection against inbound BEC (business email compromise) attacks from untrusted senders as well as global phishing protection through DMARC . When DMARC enforcement is implemented properly through Valimail, it is 100% effective against impersonation attacks. With Valimail, the median time to enforcement is 80 days, compared with a median of 376 days for competitors. That means organizations don't have to worry about being impersonated or receiving fraudulent phishing emails that appear to be from trusted sources within their organization. And Valimail is the only anti-phishing company to offer a contractual guarantee that its customers will achieve DMARC enforcement.

"Year after year the role of customer service plays a more important role in all of our lives," said Maria Jimenez, chief operating officer of the Business Intelligence Group. "We are thrilled to be honoring Valimail as they are leading by example and making real progress on improving the daily lives of so many."

Organizations from across the globe submitted their recent innovations for consideration in the BIG Innovation Awards. Nominations were then judged by a select group of business leaders and executives who volunteer their time and expertise to score submissions.

About Valimail

Valimail is an anti-phishing company that has been driving the global trustworthiness of digital communications since 2015, with the only complete platform for stopping fake email, protecting brands, and helping ensure compliance. Valimail has won more than a dozen prestigious cybersecurity technology awards and authenticates billions of messages a month for some of the world's biggest companies, including Uber, Fannie Mae, WeWork, and the U.S. Agency for International Development. Valimail is based in San Francisco. For more information visit www.Valimail.com .

About Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs , these programs are judged by business executives having experience and knowledge. The organization's proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

