Valimail's Pioneering Automated Anti-Impersonation Solution Wins Multiple Awards

Cyber Defense Magazine named Valimail "Most Innovative" in the Email Security Management category, selecting the company from a field of more than 3,000 cybersecurity companies. The CDM Infosec Awards are an annual presentation of the "hottest, most innovative, best, market leaders, next-generation and cutting edge infosec companies offering incredible products and services."

The Info Security Product Guide named Valimail a Gold Winner in the category of "Email Security and Management" in its Global Excellence Awards, which were created to "honor and generate industry-wide and peer recognition of the best companies, products, people, PR and more from all over the world."

"Valimail's clients have been telling us for three years that our unique, patented approach to automating email authentication helps them get to enforcement and stay there, monitor their entire email ecosystems, and do it all with a fraction of the effort required by other solutions or by DIY approaches," said Alexander García-Tobar, the CEO and co-founder of Valimail. "It's an honor to receive these awards, which recognize the proven value of our technology and the quality of the company we've built."

These awards join a host of other recent recognitions Valimail has garnered, including:

Best Places to Work award from the Business Intelligence Group. "After analyzing the employee survey data, it was clear that this is a special company to work for," Maria Jimenez , Chief Nominations Officer of Business Intelligence Group, said. "The numbers tell a clear story: Valimail values its employees and vice versa. It was an easy call to recognize Valimail with this award!" Valimail was one of 27 winners of this award.

, Chief Nominations Officer of Business Intelligence Group, said. "The numbers tell a clear story: Valimail values its employees and vice versa. It was an easy call to recognize Valimail with this award!" Valimail was one of 27 winners of this award. Healthcare Informatics selected Valimail as an Innovator Award winner, within the Data Security vendor division, for the company's Valimail Enforce™ solution.

Cybersecurity Insiders gave Valimail not one, but two of its Cybersecurity Excellence awards: gold for Best Cybersecurity Startup in the 10-49 employee category, and silver for Best Email Security Product, Valimail Enforce™.

