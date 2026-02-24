Valinor and Renew Launch Partnership to Generate Largest Clinical Multi-Omics Dataset for Neurological Disease Model Development

The partnership integrates high-resolution multi-omics data generation with predictive multimodal machine learning to support biopharma decision-making in neurology.

SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Valinor Discovery ("Valinor") and Renew Biotechnologies ("Renew") today announced a strategic collaboration to generate the largest clinical multi-omics dataset to date for neurological disorders. Designed to improve the prediction of disease onset and therapeutic responses, the initiative will provide Valinor access to multimodal datasets derived from thousands of patients spanning Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), and other neurological disorders to support large foundation model development.

The collaboration combines Valinor's expertise in machine learning with Renew's quality-controlled, clinical laboratory infrastructure and expertise in generating high-resolution multi-omics data from well-characterized patient samples.

Despite advances in technology, neurological drug development remains exceptionally challenging due to the biological complexity of the central nervous system and the limited availability of clinically relevant human data. By integrating large longitudinal molecular datasets with advanced predictive modeling, the companies aim to address this gap.

Under the collaboration, Renew will source clinical samples and apply its native-read sequencing workflows within a quality-controlled translational environment to generate genomic and epigenomic data for downstream modeling. Valinor will deploy its proprietary machine learning architectures to identify disease-relevant patterns and predictive signatures of therapeutic response from the longitudinal, multimodal data.

"Predictive models are crucially dependent, not only on the experience of the machine learning team, but also on the quality and relevance of the underlying training data," said Joshua Pacini, Co-Founder and CEO of Valinor. "Renew delivers a rare combination of neurological domain expertise and access to high-quality, longitudinal molecular and clinical data that are relevant to drug development. Paired with our machine learning expertise, this collaboration will offer biopharma teams a stronger foundation to design clinical research programs with a higher likelihood of success."

"Neurology programs often slow or fail when the underlying disease biology is not fully understood," said Chad Pollard, Co-founder & CEO of Renew Biotechnologies. "Our role is to define and de-risk disease-specific biological signals early, so downstream modeling and development decisions are built on validated biology."

This partnership aims to increase decision-making confidence, accelerate programs toward clinical milestones, and reduce R&D costs. Financial terms were not disclosed. The parties will jointly own the resulting datasets, with Valinor serving as the exclusive AI partner authorized to train models from the generated data.

About Renew Biotechnologies

Renew Biotechnologies is a translational diagnostics company focused on resolving disease-specific molecular signals to advance research, diagnostic, and therapeutic development. By integrating clinical-grade laboratory operations, proprietary assay development, multi-omics sequencing, and advanced bioinformatics, Renew delivers analytically rigorous molecular insights for biopharma partners, diagnostics developers, and clinical research organizations across neurology, oncology, and other complex diseases.

To learn more, visit renewbt.com.

About Valinor

Valinor is revolutionizing therapeutic R&D by using machine learning combined with proprietary clinical datasets. Valinor is currently developing a suite of patient-derived datasets and foundation models to empower drug developers to predict patient response. By reducing trial-and-error and de-risking development, Valinor aims to accelerate breakthroughs across therapeutic areas and drug modalities. Follow Valinor on LinkedIn and X, and visit ValinorDiscovery.com to learn more about Valinor's approach.

