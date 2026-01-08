Valinor Enterprises: $85 Million Raised to Scale New Operating Model for Defense

The round was led by Friends & Family Capital , the venture capital firm co-founded by former Palantir CFO Colin Anderson and veteran investor John Fogelsong. Anderson and Fogelsong's extensive finance experience and proven excellence as capital allocators positions them to accelerate Valinor's expansion as the unique economic model for the defense market.

The Series A also saw continued participation from existing investors—General Catalyst, Founders Fund, and Red Cell Partners—deepening their commitment to the company and its business model. Additional new investors include Narya, XYZ Venture Capital, and Fifth Down Capital.

Founded in 2024, Valinor aims to solve critical, unaddressed problems across government. By centralizing infrastructure and go-to-market while decentralizing engineering, Valinor is able to deploy right-sized solutions fast, moving from demand signal to product development to mission-impact with unparalleled speed.

"It's no longer enough to focus only on building the best, most innovative products. We need bold reinvention and diversity in the business models that deliver products to our warfighters and civil servants," said Julie Bush, Co-Founder and CEO of Valinor Enterprises.

Valinor has proven the efficacy of this hub-and-spoke model, publicly launching five Product Companies to market in under a year. All have delivered rapid value, securing government contracts and deploying to critical missions across the Department of War, the Intelligence Community, and civilian U.S. government agencies, in addition to commercial customers.

Harbor , a mobile, modular medical system equipped for precision care, rapid response, and remote monitoring in austere environments.

, a mobile, modular medical system equipped for precision care, rapid response, and remote monitoring in austere environments. Reflex , a discreet smart optics system with advanced vision models onboard, embedding intelligence at the point-of-capture.

, a discreet smart optics system with advanced vision models onboard, embedding intelligence at the point-of-capture. Dispatch , a modular charging node purpose-built for unmanned systems, powering persistent, autonomous operations.

, a modular charging node purpose-built for unmanned systems, powering persistent, autonomous operations. Streamline , secure data ingestion software designed for disconnected environments and distributed teams.

, secure data ingestion software designed for disconnected environments and distributed teams. Condor , an attritable UAS engineered for air- and ground-launch, high-volume production, and contested environments built on a U.S. supply chain.

Valinor is actively building Product Companies in three new domains: military construction and infrastructure, munition lifecycle management, and maritime support systems. These offerings will begin rolling out publicly in early 2026, marking the first wave of an expanding portfolio of Product Companies.

"Having built Palantir as CFO and backed both Anduril and SpaceX as longtime investors, we know what it takes to deliver meaningful products to the loudest problems in defense and government. Yet, a new model is required to solve the longtail of quiet problems. We are proud to support Valinor as it applies the proven operational holding company model seen in software and biotech to the critical missions facing our defense and national security," said Colin Anderson, Co-Founder of Friends & Family Capital.

"Taken individually, each of Valinor's products has the power to categorically change outcomes for our warfighters and frontline operators," said Paul Kwan, Co-Founder of Valinor Enterprises and Managing Director of General Catalyst's Global Resilience team. "Taken together, we believe they represent a sea-change in how products are sourced, developed, and delivered for defense, national security, and broader public sector missions."

About Valinor Enterprises

Founded in 2024 and headquartered in Washington, D.C., Valinor Enterprises builds and buys critical defense and government technology solutions for the modern battlespace. Led by Co-Founder and CEO Julie Bush, Valinor aims to solve the quiet, unaddressed problems that crack systems and stall missions. Structured as an operational holding company, Valinor is assembling an ecosystem of right-sized solutions to make America and her allies better, stronger, and more resilient.

About Friends & Family Capital

Friends & Family Capital invests in entrepreneurs that transform big markets. The firm's founding partners helped scale Palantir in the private markets as its longtime CFO and jointly backed over 25 Unicorn startups. The trusted partner for Founders and CFOs as they scale their finance function, Friends & Family Capital invests in business models that produce long-term and defensible compounding growth and cash flow powered by world-class software. For more information, please see www.fafc.com.

