Valinor Raises $25 Million to Reshape Credit for the Digital Era

NEW YORK, March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Valinor Digital ("Valinor"), a modern credit institution, today announced it has closed a $25 million seed round led by Castle Island Ventures with investor participation across credit, fintech, and crypto and continued support from its initial backers, Paul Prager and Nazar Khan of TeraWulf.

Valinor is purpose-built to power a new era for credit markets, which it terms Open Credit: a blockchain-enabled infrastructure upgrade that expands the capital markets and improves outcomes for borrowers and lenders. Reduced friction and cost enable Valinor to offer financing solutions across a wider range of asset classes, borrowers, and geographies.

"Valinor is uniquely positioned to drive this structural market evolution, combining rigorous credit underwriting discipline with digitally-native operations to originate and invest in institutional credit onchain," said Connor Dougherty, Chief Executive Officer of Valinor. "We're grateful for the support of our capital partners as we work to deliver a better credit product to both borrowers and investors."

This seed capital will enable Valinor to scale through operational development, strategic hires, and capital deployment across a growing pipeline of deal opportunities. As the business scales, Valinor will continue to invest alongside its institutional partners, building borrower and lender trust through execution rather than theory.

"For years, there's been a lack of viable credit options for stablecoin-based businesses," said Sean Judge, General Partner at Castle Island Ventures. "Valinor's credit investing expertise and deep understanding of blockchain-based assets position them to catalyze fintech growth globally and open access for new lending partners."

About Valinor Digital

Valinor Digital ("Valinor") provides institutional capital solutions at the intersection of credit and blockchain, encompassing principal investing, capital markets, and advisory. Valinor is headquartered in New York and was founded in 2025 by Connor Dougherty and Lily Yarborough, who have worked together throughout their credit investing careers, starting at Blackstone.

For more information, visit valinordigital.com.

Media contact: [email protected].

SOURCE Valinor