Valio USA Launches Four New Finlandia Cheeses Across the U.S.

Charcuterie Boards and Pastas Get Lively New Additions

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Valio USA is kicking off the fall with four indulgent Finlandia cheeses crafted to liven up cheese boards, be enjoyed on a sandwich or on crackers as a tasty snack.

The cheeses can elevate a home-cooked meal to restaurant status and round out an elegant charcuterie board. They include two spreadable cheeses: Finlandia Imported Spreadable Cheese, Original and a tempting new version with Chanterelle Mushrooms.

Finlandia's new Imported Hard Cheeses dress up charcuterie boards and elevate pasta creations. Finlandia's Imported Spreadable Cheese is now available at retail. New flavor: Chanterelle Mushroom.

Hard cheeses aged for 10 months imported from Estonia complete the new offerings, Finlandia Imported Forte Aged Cheese and Finlandia Imported Gran Regale Aged Cheese, both with a firm, grainy texture.

"Food lovers are looking for easy ways to liven up their meals, and our new cheeses take Finlandia classics up a notch. Our Spreadable Cheese gets a sophisticated twist with our Chanterelle Mushroom flavor, while our Aged Cheese, produced using traditional Italian methods, bring a new option to home cooks for pastas and more," says Mari Meriluoto, Director of Marketing and Business Development, Valio USA.

Finlandia Spreadable Cheeses are imported from Finland and made with non-GMO ingredients. They are sold in 7 oz. distinctive red tubs and are available for retail and foodservice.

Forte Imported Cheese has a full-bodied flavor and is delicious grated into a classic Cacio e Pepe or risotto. Grand Regale Imported Cheese, pale ivory and milder to the palate, works well for a charcuterie board or shaved over a crisp green salad. Both are sold in 6.35 oz. packages.

The cheeses are available starting this month at supermarkets across the Northeast, Midwest and in California markets. Find local retailers here.

About Finlandia

Finlandia is owned by Valio LTD, an innovative dairy company based in Finland that began as a cooperative of small family farms. Valio USA is based in Parsippany, N.J. For more than a century the company has been producing cheeses and butters with the highest quality natural ingredients. Valio has a longstanding commitment to sustainable farming practices and has ranked as one of Finland's top companies in sustainability for almost a decade. Learn more at finlandiacheese.com.

Photos: For photos, click here. Please credit Valio USA.

