Valio USA Launches Four New Finlandia Cheeses Across the U.S.

News provided by

Valio USA

12 Sep, 2023, 08:38 ET

Charcuterie Boards and Pastas Get Lively New Additions

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Valio USA is kicking off the fall with four indulgent Finlandia cheeses crafted to liven up cheese boards, be enjoyed on a sandwich or on crackers as a tasty snack.

The cheeses can elevate a home-cooked meal to restaurant status and round out an elegant charcuterie board. They include two spreadable cheeses: Finlandia Imported Spreadable Cheese, Original and a tempting new version with Chanterelle Mushrooms.

Continue Reading
Finlandia's new Imported Hard Cheeses dress up charcuterie boards and elevate pasta creations.
Finlandia's new Imported Hard Cheeses dress up charcuterie boards and elevate pasta creations.
Finlandia's Imported Spreadable Cheese is now available at retail. New flavor: Chanterelle Mushroom.
Finlandia's Imported Spreadable Cheese is now available at retail. New flavor: Chanterelle Mushroom.

Hard cheeses aged for 10 months imported from Estonia complete the new offerings, Finlandia Imported Forte Aged Cheese and Finlandia Imported Gran Regale Aged Cheese, both with a firm, grainy texture.

"Food lovers are looking for easy ways to liven up their meals, and our new cheeses take Finlandia classics up a notch. Our Spreadable Cheese gets a sophisticated twist with our Chanterelle Mushroom flavor, while our Aged Cheese, produced using traditional Italian methods, bring a new option to home cooks for pastas and more," says Mari Meriluoto, Director of Marketing and Business Development, Valio USA.

Finlandia Spreadable Cheeses are imported from Finland and made with non-GMO ingredients. They are sold in 7 oz. distinctive red tubs and are available for retail and foodservice.

Forte Imported Cheese has a full-bodied flavor and is delicious grated into a classic Cacio e Pepe or risotto. Grand Regale Imported Cheese, pale ivory and milder to the palate, works well for a charcuterie board or shaved over a crisp green salad. Both are sold in 6.35 oz. packages.

The cheeses are available starting this month at supermarkets across the Northeast, Midwest and in California markets. Find local retailers here

About Finlandia
Finlandia is owned by Valio LTD, an innovative dairy company based in Finland that began as a cooperative of small family farms. Valio USA is based in Parsippany, N.J. For more than a century the company has been producing cheeses and butters with the highest quality natural ingredients. Valio has a longstanding commitment to sustainable farming practices and has ranked as one of Finland's top companies in sustainability for almost a decade. Learn more at finlandiacheese.com.

Photos: For photos, click here. Please credit Valio USA.

Media Contacts
Louise Kramer, [email protected] or 917-734-1563
Mari Meriluoto, [email protected] or 973-713-2202

SOURCE Valio USA

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.