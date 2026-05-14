Valion Bio's Velocity Bioworks Secures Exclusive Commercial License to LarmorBio's BioScan-NMR™ Platform

First Commercial Installation Targeted for July 2026 in San Antonio; Strategic Reference Site Positions Velocity Bioworks at the Forefront of Next-Generation NMR-Based Diagnostics

SAN ANTONIO, May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Valion Bio, Inc. (formerly Tivic Health Systems, Inc.) (Nasdaq: VBIO), a clinical-stage immunotherapeutics company, today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Velocity Bioworks, has entered into an exclusive commercial development and license agreement with LarmorBio, Inc. ("LarmorBio") for LarmorBio's BioScan-NMR™ platform, a next-generation nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) system. Under the agreement, Velocity Bioworks will host the first commercial deployment of the BioScan-NMR platform, with installation and commissioning at the Company's San Antonio facility targeted for July 2026.

Valion Bio secured the exclusive license and reference site arrangement at pre-institutional pricing, ahead of LarmorBio's pending Series A financing. The structure aligns the two companies as co-dependent strategic partners — rather than in a conventional vendor-customer relationship — with both parties commercially and operationally aligned on the validation, optimization, and scaled deployment of the BioScan-NMR platform.

"Securing exclusive commercial rights to BioScan-NMR ahead of LarmorBio's Series A reflects how we are building Velocity Bioworks — early access to differentiated technologies, structural alignment with the developer, and a position that strengthens as the platform scales," said Michael K. Handley, Chief Executive Officer of Valion Bio. "Hosting the first commercial installation gives Velocity Bioworks a defined role in the validation and commercialization of a next-generation NMR platform, and supports an advanced diagnostics service offering that we believe will benefit the biomanufacturing of programs both our internal pipeline and our third-party CDMO clients."

The San Antonio installation, targeted for commissioning in July 2026, is expected to anchor Velocity Bioworks' advanced diagnostics service offering and to serve as the demonstration and validation site for LarmorBio's broader commercial pipeline. The reference site role provides Velocity Bioworks with first-mover access to the platform, while giving LarmorBio a high-visibility commercial proof point as it engages institutional capital and prospective customers.

About Valion Bio, Inc.

Valion Bio, Inc. (formerly Tivic Health Systems, Inc.) (Nasdaq: VBIO) is a clinical-stage immunotherapeutics company developing Entolimod, a TLR5 agonist, for Acute Radiation Syndrome (ARS), oncology supportive care, and longevity indications. Entolimod for ARS has received Fast Track and Orphan Drug designations from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Valion Bio is also advancing Entolasta, a next-generation TLR5 agonist designed for potential broader therapeutic applications, including oncology supportive care. The Company's clinical pipeline includes potential treatments for neutropenia, which is most commonly caused by chemotherapy, and a state of T-cell dysfunction known as lymphocyte exhaustion. Valion Bio's wholly owned subsidiary, Velocity Bioworks, is a full-service contract development manufacturing organization (CDMO) offering biomanufacturing services to third-party biotech companies. Valion Bio also leverages Velocity Bioworks' manufacturing capabilities to advance its own drug pipeline with the expected benefits of lower costs, accelerated manufacturing outcomes, and supply chain security. For more information, visit www.valionbio.com.

About Velocity Bioworks

Velocity Bioworks, a wholly owned subsidiary of Valion Bio, Inc., is a full-service contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) headquartered in San Antonio,Texas. Velocity Bioworks provides biomanufacturing, process development, and advanced analytics services to biotechnology and biopharmaceutical clients, while also serving as the manufacturing engine for Valion Bio's internal drug development pipeline.

About LarmorBio, Inc.

LarmorBio, Inc. is a life sciences and clinical diagnostics company developing the BioScan-NMR™ platform, a next-generation microscale nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) system for rapid, label-free phenotyping of live cells and micro-sized biological samples. Founded as a Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) spin-off, LarmorBio's technology is designed to deliver molecular-level diagnostic information from small sample volumes in minutes, without the cryogenics, dedicated infrastructure, or specialized personnel required by conventional NMR instrumentation. The Company's platform supports applications across bioprocessing, cell and gene therapy development, and clinical diagnostics. For more information, visit www.larmorbio.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "seek," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "target," "aim," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on Valion Bio, Inc.'s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and assumptions that are difficult to predict.

Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate, including as a result of the company's interactions with and guidance from the FDA and other regulatory authorities; the continued interest of BARDA and other U.S. government agencies in Entolimod; the ability of the company to achieve the expected benefits from the acquisition of development and manufacturing assets, including the integration of the BioScan-NMR™ platform within Velocity Bioworks, within expected time frames or at all; the timing and completion of installation and commissioning of the BioScan-NMR™ platform at Velocity Bioworks' San Antonio facility; the timing and completion of LarmorBio's pending Series A financing and the impact of such financing on the Company's arrangement with LarmorBio; changes to the company's relationship with its partners; failure to obtain FDA or similar clearances or approvals and noncompliance with FDA or similar regulations, including related to the Animal Rule; the company's future development of Entolimod or Entolasta; changes to the company's business strategy; timing and success of pre-clinical and clinical trials and study results; regulatory requirements and pathways for approval; the company's ability to successfully commercialize its product candidates in the future; changes in the markets and industries in which the company does business; consummation of any strategic transactions; the company's need for, and ability to secure when needed, additional working capital; the company's ability to maintain its Nasdaq listing; and changes in tariffs, inflation, legal, regulatory, political and economic risks.

Accordingly, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. For a discussion of risks and uncertainties relevant to the company, and other important factors, see Valion Bio's filings with the SEC, including, its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, filed with the SEC on March 30, 2026, under the heading "Risk Factors", as well as the company's subsequent filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of this date, and the company undertakes no duty to update such information except as required by applicable law.

Investor + Media Contact:

Rich Cockrell

CG Capital

[email protected]

SOURCE Valion Bio, Inc.