Valisure And Govzilla Announce A Collaboration Focused On Creating A Platform For Evidence-Based Quality Scores For Drug Products

NEW HAVEN, Conn. and PLEASANTON, Calif., Jan. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Valisure, the first online analytical pharmacy, and Govzilla, an industry leader in leveraging the power of Big Data and AI to make government data accessible and actionable, announced today a collaboration that will create a first-of-its-kind platform with tremendous utility for the healthcare industry.

This innovative platform will leverage Govzilla's unparalleled store of regulatory information, analytics, and expert synthesis with Valisure's chemical analysis results in real-time. Valisure, the only pharmacy that chemically analyzes samples from every batch of each medication it dispenses, has rejected over 10% of the batches it has tested due to issues including incorrect dosage, improper dissolution, mislabeled ingredients or the presence of various carcinogens. These analytics from Valisure will be incorporated with Govzilla's regulatory data to score manufacturers of pharmaceuticals and their individual drug products. This platform will be a powerful tool for purchasers of drugs and other entities in healthcare affected by poor quality medications.

"Our collaboration will make medicine quality data as transparent as price data enabling more informed decisions when selecting medicines for patients," said Michael de la Torre, CEO of Govzilla. "We are proud to be developing an offering addressing recent statements by the FDA linking product shortages to product quality."

"Valisure's analytical data has already made global impact and proven its vital importance for healthcare providers. We see our collaboration with Govzilla as an avenue to bring these insights to decision-makers throughout the healthcare industry," said David Light, CEO of Valisure. "Valisure's core value of quality assurance in medication is also our core competency, and we are excited to plug this capability into established healthcare systems."

The platform will offer subscribers real-time notifications of compromised products, such as Valisure's discovery of ranitidine's fundamental instability and formation of the carcinogen N-nitrosodimethylamine (NDMA). This is an industry first and has the potential to change the global landscape of drug supply.

About Valisure

Valisure is the first online Analytical Pharmacy to chemically batch-validate medications and is committed to ensuring the safety, quality and consistency of the medications it delivers to consumers. In response to rising concerns about counterfeit medications, generics and overseas manufacturing, Valisure has developed proprietary analytical technology that is used to screen out poor-quality batches. Every prescription Valisure ships comes with a certificate of analysis listing important chemical properties analyzed at Valisure's lab. Founded by a team of Harvard- and Yale-trained scientists, Valisure strives to bring consumers the utmost quality, consistency and transparency in medications. Valisure has ISO 17025 accreditation and is DEA and FDA registered. For more information, please visit www.valisure.com or follow @Valisure on Twitter.

About Govzilla

Govzilla is at the forefront of leveraging the power of Big Data and AI to make government data accessible, usable and valuable to everyone who needs it. Top Pharma Companies, Food Manufacturers, Medical Device Companies, and Service firms from around the globe rely on Govzilla to mine and process government inspection, enforcement, and registration data in order to quantify risk signals about their suppliers, identify market opportunities, benchmark against their peers, and to prepare for the latest inspection trends. Our data and analytics have been cited by major media outlets such as MSNBC, WSJ, and the Boston Globe. For more information, please visit www.govzilla.com.

