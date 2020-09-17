Valisure And Premier Rx Announce Partnership To Expand Distribution Of Certified Generic Drugs

NEW HAVEN, Conn. and WEST CHESTER, Ohio, Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Valisure, an online pharmacy attached to an analytical laboratory that chemically certifies every medication it sells, and Premier Rx, an independent pharmaceutical wholesale distributor, announced today a partnership in which Premier Rx will be the first national wholesale supplier of Valisure's chemically certified medications and over-the-counter products.

In response to rising concerns about counterfeit medications, the quality of generic drugs, and the U.S. dependence on overseas drug manufacturing, Valisure developed proprietary analytical technologies that allows the company to test every batch of medication and issue a certificate of analysis listing important chemical properties of the samples analyzed at Valisure's ISO-certified analytical laboratory. Just in the past year, Valisure laboratory's identification of contaminated medicines has prompted global recalls of multiple drugs and underscored the vulnerability of the American drug supply chain and the critical need for independent chemical analysis. Working with Valisure, Premier Rx will create an inventory of certified products that will be available to their hospital and retail pharmacy customers throughout the United States.

"Valisure's core value of quality assurance in medications is also our core competency, and we are excited to be able to bring this capability to Premier Rx's clients. We believe that our partnership with Premier Rx represents an opportunity for Valisure to expand our reach and provide more healthcare systems, doctors, and ultimately patients with access to increased quality, safety, and transparency in medications," said David Light, CEO of Valisure.

"Premier Rx is committed to doing things differently in the distribution space, and our goal is to offer an honest, trustworthy procurement solution paired with competitive, transparent pricing. We understand the challenges that pharmacies and providers face in being able to offer their patients affordable, quality medications. They need a procurement solution that pushes value back to them and their patients," said Kyle Parker, CEO of Premier Rx Wholesale. "Premier Rx and Valisure's partnership complement one another by improving quality and value for our clients and ultimately for their patients. For these reasons, I'm truly excited about the synergies that this partnership will provide our customers."

About Valisure

Valisure's core mission is to independently check the chemical makeup of medications before they reach consumers and deliver that transparency and visible quality assurance to patients, doctors, and the broader healthcare ecosystem. Valisure accomplishes this mission through its own online pharmacy as well as partnerships with healthcare stakeholders engaged in patient care. In response to rising concerns about counterfeit medications, generics, and overseas manufacturing, Valisure's team of Harvard- and Yale-trained scientists developed proprietary analytical technologies to screen out poor-quality batches. Every medication or supplement Valisure analyzes comes with a certificate of analysis listing important chemical properties of the samples analyzed at Valisure's lab. Valisure has ISO 17025 accreditation and is DEA and FDA registered. For more information, please visit www.valisure.com and follow @Valisure on Twitter.

About Premier Rx

Premier Rx Wholesale LLC was established in 2017. We are a pharmacy focused, pharmacist owned, independent pharmaceutical wholesale distributor of prescription, over the counter (OTC) and DME products. Premier Rx has earned the VAWD Accreditation by the National Association of Boards of Pharmacy® (NABP®). Premier Rx Wholesale is led by pharmacists who use their pharmaceutical expertise and years of experience within the profession to improve our customer's overall procurement experience. Premier's owner and CEO previously served as the Executive Director of the Ohio Board of Pharmacy and understands what is required and needed in this sector. We provide legitimacy, integrity, and transparency to our customers. We leverage our partnerships with manufacturers to provide our customers with aggressive pricing. We understand the obstacles that pharmacies are confronted with daily: increased competition, decreasing reimbursements and regulatory concerns within the industry. All of these characteristics embody Premier Rx's mission and ability to serve as a Premier solution for our partners. For more information, please visit https://prxwholesale.com.

