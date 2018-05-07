Valisure Is Launching The First Digital Pharmacy To Chemically Validate Medications

"Poor quality medication is an issue that affects even regulated markets like the US. We're not just talking about counterfeits," said David Light, Founder and CEO of Valisure. "Roughly 80% of authentic medication in the US originates from either China or India, where FDA regulations are difficult to enforce and many quality control issues exist. We regularly hear from people who feel variability in their medications, but have nothing they can do about it. Valisure plans to address these issues by using proprietary, laser-based analytical technology to screen medications before they get to consumers."

With this technology, Valisure has succeeded in enabling lasers to achieve high precision results consistent with industry standard approaches like HPLC (High Performance Liquid Chromatography), but retain the high-speed and low-cost advantages of spectroscopy-based analysis. This state-of-the-art process allows Valisure to rigorously validate every batch of prescription medication, over-the-counter drug or supplement it dispenses without adding costs to consumers. Valisure identifies the primary ingredients, validates the dosage and ensures that the drug-dissolution time is appropriate. The information is relayed to consumers in an easy-to-understand, consistent format.

"You wouldn't buy a yogurt without nutritional information, so Valisure believes you shouldn't have to accept any lower standards for your medications," added Light. "The $500B US pharmacy industry is the only consumer market that has been immune from strong consumer demands for transparency and recognizable quality. That is about to change."

Valisure founders Adam Clark-Joseph and David Light, friends since their Yale days, reconnected after Adam suffered serious complications from his anticonvulsant medication due to batch variability. Shocked that adequate safe guards were not in place, they began to grasp the magnitude and pervasiveness of the problem throughout the pharmaceutical industry. Working together, they developed Valisure as a solution to bring significant improvements in quality and consistency direct to consumers.

About Valisure

Valisure is launching the first digital pharmacy to chemically validate medications for quality and consistency. In response to rising concerns about counterfeit medications, insurance-mandated generics and overseas manufacturing in India and China, Valisure has developed novel, laser-based analytical technology that enables them to deliver medications to consumers that include a certificate of analysis specifying batch-validated dosage, inactive ingredients and other important properties. Medications are dispensed from Valisure only after the batch passes rigorous chemical analysis at the Valisure Lab. Valisure's staff of Harvard and Yale-trained scientists strive to bring consumers the utmost quality. Valisure has ISO 17025 accreditation and is DEA and FDA registered. For more information, please visit www.valisure.com or follow @Valisure on Twitter.

