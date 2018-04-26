"It's a tremendous honor to have won Pre-Revenue Venture of the Year, in addition to our honorable mention," said David Light, founder and CEO of Valisure. "We at Valisure are absolutely thrilled to be celebrated for our hard work to bring patients the highest quality medications."

The CT Entrepreneur Awards identify, recognize, and celebrate Connecticut's leading entrepreneurs, ventures, and ecosystem elements that support them.

About Valisure

Valisure is developing cutting edge, laser-based technology to address rising medication quality concerns over counterfeits, generics and overseas manufacturing. This state-of-the-art process will ensure that consumers receive consistent medications that are screened and validated, assuring quality and consistency. Based in New Haven, Connecticut, Valisure was founded at Yale Science Park by a team of Yale University alumni with expertise in the fields of chemistry, molecular biology, pharmacology, and statistics. Valisure has ISO 17025 accreditation and is DEA and FDA registered. For more information, please visit www.valisure.com or follow @Valisure on Twitter.

RUBENSTEIN PUBLIC RELATIONS

CONTACT: ALEXANDRA JIRSTRAND

(212) 805-3022

AJIRSTRAND@RUBENSTEINPR.COM

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/valisure-wins-pre-revenue-venture-of-the-year-in-2018-ct-entrepreneur-awards-300637428.html

SOURCE Valisure

Related Links

http://www.valisure.com

