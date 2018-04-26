Valisure Wins Pre-Revenue Venture Of The Year In 2018 CT Entrepreneur Awards

NEW HAVEN, Conn., April 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Surrounded by the best in Connecticut Entrepreneurialism, New Haven-based Valisure won the category for Pre-Revenue Venture of the Year at the 2018 CT Entrepreneur Awards at an event held at the Gateway Community College in New Haven on April 20, 2018. The 220 finalists represented more than 60 Connecticut cities and towns. Nominations began in January 2018 and a panel of 14 expert judges from 13 states evaluated the finalists to identify the winners. David Light, Founder and CEO of Valisure, was also recognized with an Honorable Mention for Entrepreneur of the Year for Best Scalable Venture.
"It's a tremendous honor to have won Pre-Revenue Venture of the Year, in addition to our honorable mention," said David Light, founder and CEO of Valisure. "We at Valisure are absolutely thrilled to be celebrated for our hard work to bring patients the highest quality medications."
The CT Entrepreneur Awards identify, recognize, and celebrate Connecticut's leading entrepreneurs, ventures, and ecosystem elements that support them.
About Valisure
Valisure is developing cutting edge, laser-based technology to address rising medication quality concerns over counterfeits, generics and overseas manufacturing. This state-of-the-art process will ensure that consumers receive consistent medications that are screened and validated, assuring quality and consistency. Based in New Haven, Connecticut, Valisure was founded at Yale Science Park by a team of Yale University alumni with expertise in the fields of chemistry, molecular biology, pharmacology, and statistics. Valisure has ISO 17025 accreditation and is DEA and FDA registered. For more information, please visit www.valisure.com or follow @Valisure on Twitter.
