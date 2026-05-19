Valkey Enhances Efficiency, Security, and Modular Performance with 9.1 Release and New Ecosystem Integrations

Latest version includes standalone Lua scripting, granular multi-tenant security, memory-optimized data structures, and new modules for scale and speed

SAN FRANCISCO, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Valkey, an open source key-value database under the Linux Foundation, today announced the general availability of Valkey 9.1. The latest version focuses on refined efficiency and modularity to deliver higher reliability and consistency in production environments. Built for businesses that need fast, reliable data access without ballooning infrastructure costs, Valkey 9.1 gives platform teams and technology leaders a leaner, more capable system that is easier to manage and purpose-built to grow.

Developed and maintained by a diverse community of leading technology providers, Valkey is the open source data store for building applications that require fast data access, low latency, memory efficiency, and the freedom to run anywhere. The latest release represents significant progress in compute efficiency and architectural modularity – areas critical for long-term sustainability in distributed systems – and complements the recent community-led launches of Valkey Admin, Valkey Search, and Valkey GLIDE.

Valkey is the database engine of choice for latency-sensitive, high-throughput applications. Post this

"Our goal as a project is to ensure that Valkey delivers new functionality while behaving very predictably – specifically we want to sustain our best-in-class performance and efficiency," said Madelyn Olson, Valkey project maintainer and Principal Engineer for AWS in-memory databases. "We're able to consistently achieve this by continually investing in the modularity of the engine, which enables new functionality like full text-search."

Refined Engine Efficiency and Increased Stability

Valkey 9.1 reworks how it stores and manages data internally, reducing per-key memory usage by up to 10% for common workloads; no tuning, no reconfiguration required. For businesses running Valkey at scale, this directly reduces cloud infrastructure spend.

The release also tightens security without adding operational complexity. Valkey 9.1 includes automated TLS certificate reloading and a new database-level ACL system, providing fine-grained multi-tenant isolation within a single instance. These changes take pressure off developers and add a layer of reassurance that regardless of deployment size and type, Valkey will remain stable and secure.

Valkey 9.1 continues to deliver on highly-requested capabilities from the community. One of these, CLUSTERSCAN, enables consistent key scanning across an entire cluster, a boon for cluster operators. Operators can expect more consistent performance under heavy load, centering Valkey as a database engine of choice for latency-sensitive, high-throughput applications.

Search Arrives

Most businesses running modern applications maintain many independent systems, which often means that fast data retrieval (caching) and search are run separately. Managing both these systems adds cost, complexity, and failure points. By offering full-text search, numeric filtering, tag-based lookup, and AI-ready vector search into the same system as the data store, the Valkey Search module consolidates caching and search behind one system. Alongside the core 9.1 release, Valkey Search has reached version 1.2.

With Valkey Search businesses can scale to terabytes of data while maintaining microsecond latency and up to millions of requests per second, making it an ideal choice for real-time applications like search, e-commerce websites, and real-time dashboards or leaderboards. Organizations no longer need to provision or maintain a separate search platform. Caching and search run together in a single, highly-performant system, reducing both operational overhead and total cost.

New Integrations Add Increased Modularity and Optimization

Valkey has released additional tools for efficiency and operational simplicity alongside Valkey 9.1: Valkey Admin and Valkey GLIDE.

Valkey Admin, first previewed at the Unlocked Conference earlier this year, is now generally available as an open source visual cluster management tool. It gives teams a real-time view of their Valkey deployment, including cluster topology, per-node performance, and a key browser for inspection. Built-in hot key detection surfaces the keys driving the most traffic, and command logs capture slow and large requests for analysis.

The interface is designed for low operational overhead in production environments, with sampling and rate-limiting controls suitable for live systems. Valkey Admin gives operations teams visual access to information that previously required custom tooling or shell access, making cluster behavior easier to understand for engineers across experience levels.

Valkey GLIDE recently launched its latest version 2.4, introducing support for client-side caching and transparent caching. Valkey GLIDE also expanded its language support to include C# and PHP, bringing Valkey's production-grade, Valkey-native client experience to two of the most important enterprise and web application ecosystems. Valkey GLIDE is an official open source client library for Valkey, built on a shared Rust core that delivers consistent, reliable behavior across multiple programming languages. It comes pre-configured with best practices and handles cluster topology, connection management, and request routing automatically so developers don't have to.

With client-side caching, applications can now serve frequently accessed data directly from local memory, eliminating redundant network round-trips and reducing server load in read-heavy workloads where the same keys are fetched thousands of times per second. For engineering teams building on distributed data architectures, GLIDE means fewer incidents, faster recovery, and a client library that reduces cross-zone and cross-region data transfer costs.

To upgrade to Valkey 9.1 and explore its community-led enhancements, download here.

About Valkey

Valkey is the open source in-memory data store built for the core workloads of modern applications: caching, session stores, message queues, leaderboards, and latency-sensitive data paths. Designed for operational simplicity and cost-optimized scale, Valkey consistently delivers sub-100-microsecond latencies, enabling teams to run critical data infrastructure at any scale, without vendor lock-in or licensing surprises. Governed by the Linux Foundation, Valkey is backed by a rich ecosystem of contributors and industry participants, including Aiven, Alibaba Cloud, anynines, AWS, BetterDB, Bytedance, DigitalOcean, Ericsson, Google Cloud, Heroku, k0rdent, Momento, NetApp Instaclustr, Oracle, Percona, Tencent Cloud, and UpCloud.

About the Linux Foundation

The Linux Foundation is the world's leading home for collaboration on open source software, hardware, standards, and data. Linux Foundation projects are critical to the world's infrastructure, including Linux, Kubernetes, LF Decentralized Trust, Node.js, ONAP, OpenChain, OpenSSF, PyTorch, RISC-V, SPDX, Zephyr, and more. The Linux Foundation focuses on leveraging best practices and addressing the needs of contributors, users, and solution providers to create sustainable models for open collaboration. For more information, please visit us at linuxfoundation.org.

The Linux Foundation has registered trademarks and uses trademarks. For a list of trademarks of The Linux Foundation, please see its trademark usage page: www.linuxfoundation.org/trademark-usage. Linux is a registered trademark of Linus Torvalds.

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SOURCE Valkey